Epson Introduces New High-Speed Dye-Sublimation Printers Designed to Boost Print Shop Business

New SureColor F-Series 64-Inch Printers Engineered for Reliability and Purpose-Built for Exceptional Quality and Round-the-Clock Productivity

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the dye-sublimation market seeks increasing productivity and reliable equipment, Epson, the number one dye-sublimation brand in North America,1 today added two new 64-inch dye-sublimation printers to its SureColor® F-Series line. The new SureColor F9570 and SureColor F9570H deliver a new space-saving design for improved usability and easier installation, an expanded ink set, and the ability to produce high quality images on textiles and hard goods such as promotional products and photo panels.

The Epson SureColor F9570 and SureColor F9570H offer advanced dye-sub transfer printing for high-volume environments. Post this The new Epson SureColor F9570 and SureColor F9570H 64-inch dye-sublimation printers feature a new space-saving design, an expanded ink set and the ability to produce high-quality images on textiles and hard goods such as promotional products and photo panels.

Replacing the SureColor F9470 and F9470H, the new models are purpose built for round-the-clock productivity, allowing print shops to consistently deliver high-quality, sellable goods. Designed from the ground up to deliver worry-free reliability in high-volume environments, the new models offer advanced dye-sublimation transfer printing for sports apparel and fashion, home décor, promotional and personalized products, and soft signage markets. The SureColor F9570 and SureColor F9570H will be on display at PRINTING United in Las Vegas, Nevada from Sept. 10-12 in Epson's booth, #SL8101.

"Print service providers are looking for versatile and productive dye-sublimation printers that will deliver quality work for their clients and help them gain a competitive edge," said Lily Hunter, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "These new SureColor F-Series printers deliver high-speed production without sacrificing high-quality results, allowing businesses to boost performance."

The SureColor F9570 and SureColor F9570H feature a new compact footprint and an advanced, user-replaceable 2.6" PrecisionCore® Micro TFP printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology to deliver outstanding-quality prints at high speeds up 1,590 ft2/hr. 2 UltraChrome® DS ink technology delivers exceptional color saturation and contrast. The SureColor F9570H offers an expanded 6-color ink set with multiple configurations, including CMYK plus either Light Cyan and Light Magenta for enhanced smoothness, Fluorescent Pink and Fluorescent Yellow for added brightness, or Orange and Violet for an expanded color gamut.

The SureColor F9570 and F9570H enhance usability with a 4.3" touchscreen and a high-capacity, hot-swappable replaceable ink pack system with 1.6L per ink pack to maximize efficiency and minimize downtime. Delivering consistent, high-quality output for production print shops, additional features include:

Seamless workflow – Includes Epson Edge ® Print, featuring Adobe ® PDF Print Engine; compatible with popular RIP software

– Includes Epson Edge Print, featuring Adobe PDF Print Engine; compatible with popular RIP software Low user maintenance – Fabric head wiper and easily accessible maintenance area help ensure consistent performance

– Fabric head wiper and easily accessible maintenance area help ensure consistent performance Fleet productivity with Epson Cloud Solution PORT ®3 – Provides live monitoring of printer status, including production rates and printer utilization

– Provides live monitoring of printer status, including production rates and printer utilization Peace of mind – A one-year standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure; extended service plans available up to a total of 5 years of continuous coverage

Availability

The Epson SureColor F9570 and F9570H will be available in the fall through Epson Professional Imaging resellers for $29,995 MSRP and $34,995 MSRP, respectfully.

For additional information on Epson's SureColor F-Series dye-sublimation solutions, visit www.epson.com/dyesub.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 SureColor F-Series: most shipped dye-sublimation printers in North America (U.S. + CA); 12 months ending November 2023. Ranking is based on shipments. IDC Quarterly Industrial Printer Tracker 2023Q3 Historical Release.

2 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

3 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

EPSON, Epson Cloud Solution PORT, Epson Edge, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.