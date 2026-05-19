10 New Standard and Interactive Models Offer Large, Cost-Effective Displays with Easy Wireless Casting

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across classrooms, meeting rooms, entertainment venues and beyond, expectations are rising for display technology that delivers high-impact visuals wherever they're needed, while offering a simple user experience and effortless device connectivity. Responding to this growing demand, Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced 10 new PowerLite® and BrightLink® projectors, offering Full HD and 4K Enhancement,2 across standard throw, ultra short throw and portable options. Built on Epson's proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology, the new lineup delivers higher resolution and brightness with larger image sizes, enhanced connectivity, intuitive software, updated controls, and improved casting to simplify installation and maintenance while enabling seamless collaboration and immersive, larger-than-life visuals in everyday spaces.

Epson introduces new laser display lineup designed for greater impact, simplicity and flexibility across any space. Post this Epson introduces 10 new PowerLite and BrightLink projectors offering full HD and 4K Enhancement, across standard throw, ultra short throw and portable options.

"Image size continues to play a critical role in how people engage with content, whether in classrooms, meeting spaces, or immersive environments. At the same time, users don't want to learn new systems or manage complex interfaces – they expect technology to simply work," said Remi Del Mar, group product manager, Epson America, Inc. "With seamless casting, intuitive usability, compact designs, and scalable high-quality images – including 4K Enhancement2 in smaller, more efficient form factors – this new lineup is built to adapt to virtually any space while reducing environmental impact."

With significant investment in simplifying integration and fleet management across vertical markets, the new lineup includes both interactive and non-interactive models, all under 20 pounds, designed to deliver outstanding image quality, flexible installation and intuitive operation. Del Mar adds, "This new lineup enables users to focus on what matters most; whether that's driving student engagement, enabling hybrid collaboration, or creating impactful visual experiences."

Featuring an extensive range of brightness levels under 6,000 lumens3 as well as throw distances, connectivity options and installation tools at multiple price points, the expanded portfolio underscores Epson's commitment to making advanced display technology accessible for all – transforming virtually any surface into a vibrant, scalable canvas for collaborative learning, engaging meetings or immersive art and entertainment experiences.

Ultra Short Throw: From Classroom Learning to Full Content Immersion

The new BrightLink and PowerLite ultra short throw solutions deliver large images from mere inches away and up to 5,000 lumens (800E-Series) and 4,200 lumens (700E-Series) of color and white brightness3 for clear visibility in well-lit classrooms, meeting rooms and immersive environments.

The BrightLink 870Ei and 780Ei ultra short throw interactive displays with 4K Enhancement Technology 2 offer bold, vibrant images up to 130 inches – three times larger than a 75-inch flat panel – with exceptional clarity and easy viewing throughout the classroom. Built as a one-stop solution, the displays feature enhanced annotation tools, rich classroom-filling audio, a rechargeable interactive pen, and touch functionality.* Plus, a one-person mount, Epson Setting Assistant app, 4 and NFC tag technology for large fleet configuration. With a virtually maintenance-free 30,000-hour laser light source 5 and compatibility with Google Workspace® and Microsoft 365®, they are a powerful, cost-effective solution for today's connected learning environments.

offer bold, vibrant images up to 130 inches – three times larger than a 75-inch flat panel – with exceptional clarity and easy viewing throughout the classroom. Built as a one-stop solution, the displays feature enhanced annotation tools, rich classroom-filling audio, a rechargeable interactive pen, and touch functionality.* Plus, a one-person mount, Epson Setting Assistant app, and NFC tag technology for large fleet configuration. With a virtually maintenance-free 30,000-hour laser light source and compatibility with Google Workspace® and Microsoft 365®, they are a powerful, cost-effective solution for today's connected learning environments. The PowerLite 870E, 875E and 780E ultra short throw projectors with 4K Enhancement2 are engineered for exceptional color fidelity, versatile installation and long-term performance. Producing vivid color and bright images up to 180 inches – five times larger than a 75-inch flat panel – they support 16:9, 16:6 and 21:9 aspect ratios to enhance collaboration by ensuring everyone can easily see and be seen. Plus, scalable image sizes, 360-degree installation, edge blending, and split-screen capabilities enable immersive, large-format display options. Deployment and maintenance are also simple with over-the-air-updates, NFC6 configuration and Epson Projector Management software.7

Ultra-Portable Projection for Big Immersive Displays

Bringing big, bright immersive displays to classrooms, conference rooms and beyond, the new ultra-portable PowerLite L-Series lineup includes four standard throw and one short throw option.

The PowerLite L370EG and L370E offer 4K Enhancement2 and the PowerLite L270F and L320FG deliver full HD in standard throw formats. The PowerLite L320SF rounds up the lineup, offering Full HD in a short throw form factor. With up to 5,200 lumens of equal color and white brightness,3 the projectors produce large, vibrant images up to nearly 500 inches – captivating audiences and encouraging deeper engagement. Supporting multiple aspect ratios – including ultra-wide 16:6 – along with split-screen viewing, the projectors bring seamless collaboration through built-in wireless connectivity, screen mirroring via Miracast®,8 and convenient content sharing with moderator control.9 A solid-state laser light source delivers up to 30,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free performance,5 and installation is simplified with 1.6x optical zoom, horizontal/vertical keystone correction, and Quick Corner adjustment. The projectors also include two HDMI inputs for easy source switching, a built-in 16 W speaker with Audio Out, and Epson Projector Management software.7

New Accessories and Software – Simplified Control, Connection and Collaboration

The wall-mounted, classroom-ready Connection and Control Pad AV control box simplifies projector control and connectivity. Offered in two configurations – an HDBaseT version bundled with the new BrightLink 870Ei and optional to purchase with the new PowerLite 870E and 875E; and a non-HDBaseT version available for purchase with the new BrightLink 780Ei and PowerLite 780E. Providing easy input switching and streamlined cable management to keep classrooms, meeting spaces, and other environments organized, both versions of the new control box are now available to support a range of current PowerLite and BrightLink models, pending HDBaseT compatibility. Plus, with USB-C, multiple HDMI® inputs, and split-screen projection,10 end users can move smoothly between devices and content.

Epson Classroom Connect Software11 is a collaborative wireless display solution designed to help teachers manage and share content easily in classrooms. Built for education, it enables students and teachers to connect and cast wirelessly from PCs, Macs, Chromebooks and iOS® devices. With support for up to 50 connected devices and a built-in moderator function, teachers stay in control while being able to display content from up to four devices at once. When used with select BrightLink interactive projectors,12 Classroom Connect allows teachers to annotate displayed content and wirelessly save files locally or to cloud storage, including OneDrive® and Google Drive™, for easy access from virtually anywhere.

Availability

The PowerLite L270F, 780E, 870E, 875E and BrightLink 780Ei will be available Summer 2026. The PowerLite L370EG, L320FG, L320SF and BrightLink 870Ei will be available in Fall 2026. The PowerLite L370E will be available in late 2026. All models will be available for purchase through authorized resellers.

For additional information on Epson projector solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

*The finger touch module is included only with the BrightLink 870Ei. For the BrightLink 780Ei, it is available as optional.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 Wi-Fi equipped projector and compatible device required. Internet connection required for download.

5 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 30,000 hours (Extended Mode) or 20,000 hours (Normal Mode). Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period.

6 NFC requires use of a device that includes NFC and may require additional software.

7 Internet connection required for download and network connection for use of software.

8 The optional wireless LAN module (sold separately) supports direct peer-to-peer wireless casting of local content from Miracast-enabled devices or via the Epson iProjection app. For best performance when using Epson iProjection, it is recommended that the projector and connecting devices be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector or via a wireless connection. The Epson iProjection app does not support all files and formats. See epson.com/iprojection for details.

9 Moderator control, connecting via QR code and projector remote are not available on Epson iProjection for Chromebooks.

10 Split Screen feature requires remote control. Consult your user manual for input combinations.

11 The projector supports direct peer-to-peer wireless casting of local content from Miracast-enabled devices or via the Epson iProjection™ app. Epson Classroom Connect requires that the projector and connecting devices be configured on a network, either through the Ethernet port on the projector or via a wireless connection. Epson Classroom Connected functionality may vary by platform. Internet connection required for downloads. Data usage fees may apply.

12 Compatible with BrightLink 700/800 Series projectors.

EPSON and PowerLite are registered trademarks and Epson iProjection is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. AirPlay and Apple are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Workspace is registered trademark and Google Drive is a trademark of Google LLC. Microsoft and OneDrive are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. Miracast® and Wi-Fi® are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance® All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.