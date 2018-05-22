Epson Introduces Next Generation WorkForce Pro WF-C8000 A3 Printer Series Powered by PrecisionCore Technology

"Epson is committed to providing solutions for customers in business printing environments that support productive workflows," said Larry Trevarthen, director of business imaging, Epson America, Inc. "As we bring new products to the market, Epson's goal is to develop unique solutions like the new WF-C8000 A3 Series that will enhance our partnerships as well as bring value to our end users and channel partners."

To help manage printer fleets and keep costs in check, the WF-C8000 Series includes PCL3 and PostScript® 3™ support, plus compatibility with ISV and third-party software solutions such as Nuance Equitrac® Office/Express, Nuance eCopy ShareScan, PaperCut, and nddPrint through Epson Open Platform. The printers come equipped with an intuitive user interface, advanced nozzle verification technology and a robust paper output tray, as previously introduced on the WorkForce Enterprise Series MFPs, the WorkForce Pro WF-C869R and the WF-C5000 Series. They also provide advanced security features and is enabled for remote printer data collection with MPS software solutions from PrintFleet®, ECi (FMAudit®) and others.

Additional Features

WF-C8690 WF-C8190 Functionality Wireless | Print | Copy | Scan | Fax | Ethernet | PCL3 | PostScript 3 Wireless | Print | Ethernet | PCL3 | PostScript 3 Open-Platform Ready PCL3 and PostScript 3 support; seamless integration with enterprise apps; ISV support PCL3 and PostScript 3 support; seamless integration with enterprise apps; ISV support Auto Features 50-page ADF/copy/scan/fax Auto duplexing; auto media size detection

Auto duplexing up to 40 ppm (duplex) scan speed4 and auto media size detection Security Features PIN number certification for job release; user control access; printer and network settings via Web Config with printer's IP address; SSL/TLS security; IPsec Pages Printable Before Ink Replacement Up to 8,000 ISO color pages with high-yield cartridges5 MSRP $1499.99 $799.99

Availability

The WorkForce Pro WF-C8000 Series is now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM resellers. For more information and availability, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Based on printing costs with the WF-C8190 and WF-C8690 printers and highest-capacity replacement ink compared with the costs of printing equivalent ISO pages with best-selling, similarly featured A3 color laser printers priced at $2,499 USD or lower with speeds of 30 ppm or lower as of December 2017. Toner and ink costs based on manufacturer's highest-capacity yields and pricing; printer costs based on average selling price per industry-available data as of December 2017. Actual savings will vary based on usage conditions.

2 Standard paper capacity of 330 sheets; up to 1,830-sheet capacity with three optional 500-sheet paper trays.

3 Not all media types are supported for PCL printing.

4 Based on 200 dpi, letter-size, in black-and-white or color.

5 Replacement cartridge yields are based on ISO/IEC 24711 tests in Default Mode printing continuously. Cartridge yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included cartridges is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the cartridges after the "replace cartridge" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

