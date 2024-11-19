Epson Introduces Two A3 Color Devices to its WorkForce Pro Desktop Business Print Portfolio

New WorkForce Pro EM-C7100 MFP and EP-C7000 Printer

Offer Fast Print Speeds and Low Printing Costs

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in printing solutions, today added two new A3 color devices to its WorkForce® Pro business print portfolio, the EM-C7100 color MFP and the EP-C7000 color printer. Powered by PrecisionCore® technology, a simple, smart and clean solution, the new compact MFP and printer are engineered to offer reliable performance and low power consumption at an affordable price. The new models boast fast print speeds for powerful productivity, high-quality prints with vivid color and crisp black text, and energy efficiency, ideal for business environments including retail, corporate and education.

The Epson WorkForce Pro EM-C7100 MFP and EP-C7000 Printer

The WorkForce Pro EM-C7100 and EP-C7000 deliver print speeds at 25/24 ISO ppm† (black/color), a fast first page out with zero warmup time, print up to A3 (Letter/Legal/11"x17"), and have a recommended monthly print volume of 1,500 to 7,000 pages. Engineered for minimal user intervention, both models use high-yield ink replacement cartridges that can deliver enough ink to print up to 11,500 ISO pages black/8,000 ISO pages color.1

"As businesses prioritize sustainability alongside cost and operational efficiency, there is a growing need for reliable, flexible print solutions to enhance productivity, offer a low total cost of ownership and provide distinct environmental benefits," said Elliot Williams, director of product marketing, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "As with all Epson business print solutions, the new WorkForce Pro models are engineered for 'less hassle and more hustle,' tackling the common pain points associated with waiting, wasting and disruption."

The EM-C7100 features a 50-page ADF and auto two-sided printing, copying, duplex scanning up to 45 ipm, and faxing. Both models have a compact footprint, allowing for a streamlined, efficient workstation, and use DURABrite® Pro fast-drying, water-resistant pigment ink to produce remarkable image quality.

The EM-C7100 and EP-C7000 are equipped with a full suite of advanced security features including TLS 1.3 and SNMPv3 support for peace of mind. The models are compatible with the Epson Solutions Suite, industry-leading third-party solutions and the Epson Open Platform for seamless workflow integration.

The EM-C7100 will replace the WorkForce Pro WF-C8690 and the EP-C7000 will replace the WorkForce Pro WF-C8190 to join Epson's line of WorkForce Pro business print solutions designed to serve the needs of managed workgroups and high-volume office printing environments.

Availability

The WorkForce Pro EM-C7100 and EP-C7000 are now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM Platinum partners and select authorized BusinessFirst Platinum, Gold and Silver distribution partners. For more information, visit https://epson.com/business-inkjet-workgroup-printers.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business printing solutions forges the future of office printing and sets the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from desktop printers and workgroup printers for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise MFPs – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/Office-Printers. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/PrecisionCore .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* Designed for use exclusively with Epson ink packs.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit http://www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Replacement cartridge yields are based on ISO/IEC 24711 tests in Default Mode printing continuously. Cartridge yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included cartridges is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the cartridges after the "replace cartridge" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

EPSON, DURABrite, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

