Epson Introduces Two New Large-format Document Scanners Designed to Exceed the Needs of High-Volume Businesses

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a leading provider of digital imaging solutions, today expanded its lineup of commercial document scanners with the powerful and flexible DS-32000 and DS-30000 large-format document scanners. Engineered for the desktop in busy and high-volume enterprise and service bureau office environments, the DS-32000 and DS-30000 include a host of productivity features to help increase efficiency and streamline workflow.

With fast speeds to meet the requirements of busy businesses, the DS-32000 offers speeds up to 90 ppm1 with a peak daily duty cycle of 40,000 sheets,2 and the DS-30000 features speeds up to 70 ppm1 with a peak daily duty cycle of 30,000 sheets.2 With versatile paper support, the document scanners accommodate sheets up to 12" x 17", folded pages, plastic cards, sealed envelopes, and passports.3 Both models feature a compact, space-saving footprint designed to complement the modern workspace, and the DS-32000 has a flexible design, providing both vertical and horizontal feed options, as well as easy rotation for convenient storage.

Ideal for a wide range of industries including finance, insurance, legal, government, postal, and healthcare, the DS-32000 and DS-30000 are equipped with a feature set of productivity tools, including a 120-sheet Auto Document Feeder, dual-sided scanning, a programmable 2.7" touchscreen, and paper-protection function. Using advanced paper feed technology which includes Slow Speed Mode for delicate sheets, Double-Feed Detection and Paper Protection to prevent misfeeds or damage and Dynamic Skew Correction to automatically detect and correct skews, the DS-32000 and DS-30000 help to take the hassle out of digitizing piles of documents.

"Expanding on our commitment to provide a breadth of digital imaging solutions for every business need, we are adding to our award-winning document scanner portfolio with two new A3 document scanners that directly answer customers' needs for high-speed at an affordable price point," said Carrie Fox, group product manager, Scanners, Epson America. "To meet today's demanding office requirements, the innovative DS-32000 and DS-30000 are designed to maximize productivity while delivering an optimized user experience."

Both models are equipped with advanced TWAIN and ISIS® drivers for seamless compatibility with document management systems. With the included OCR and powerful Document Capture software, users can easily create searchable PDFs and scan, store and share important documents to online storage accounts. Featuring color contact image sensor optics for full wavelength reproduction, including highlighted text, the DS-32000 and DS-30000 provide scans with faithful color reproduction.

The two new large-format document scanners will be on display at Laserfiche Empower in Long Beach, Calif. from February 11-14, 2020, where Epson is the premium sponsor.

Availability and Support

The Epson DS-32000 (MSRP $3,799) and DS-30000 (MSRP $2,699) are now available through authorized CaptureProSM resellers. Both scanners include a 3-year limited warranty4 with Next-Business-Day Replacement.5 For more information and availability, please visit www.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: www.epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Based on 300 dpi, letter-size, landscape orientation, black-and-white, color or gray

2 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on maximum scanning speed and an assumed daily use time.

3 Optional carrier sheet required.

4 For more information, go to www.epson.com/3yearscannerwarranty

5 Subject to limited warranty terms and conditions. Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be in by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Next-Business-Day delivery.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. CapturePro is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://epson.com

