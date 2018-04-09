Epson Introduces Ultra Short-Throw Lens for 12k Lumen and Higher Pro L1000-Series Laser Projectors

"The ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lens provides installers with the opportunity to recommend a projector in applications and locations normally not ideal for a projection solution," said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Whether integrating a recessed projector in the ceiling as an alternative to an expensive video wall, or projection on a large screen behind live music to ensure the image does not interfere with the musicians and cast a shadow, this lens allows for an immersive experience up to 1000-inches from short distances."

The new ELPLX02 lens joins the ELPLX01 to provide an ultra short-throw lens solution for the entire line of Pro L1000-Series projectors. Both lenses provides an extensive lens shift range. While the ELPLX01 lens provides zero offset, the new ELPLX02 provides a negative offset with vertical lens shift from +45 to +70 percent and horizontal lens shift from -15 to +15 percent.

Availability

The ELPLX02 ultra short-throw lens is available now through authorized resellers for $13,999 MSRP.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-ultra-short-throw-lens-for-12k-lumen-and-higher-pro-l1000-series-laser-projectors-300625741.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

