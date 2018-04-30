Epson Now Shipping Next-Generation SureColor F2100 Direct-to-Garment Printer

"Epson has a long history of listening to customer feedback – we were inspired by the responses from our SureColor F2000 customers, and incorporated that feedback directly into the development of the SureColor F2100," said Andreas Goehring, director, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "As a leader in the direct-to-garment printing market, we're excited to see our customers' reactions to our latest product offering, and the creations they will make that will amaze their clients."

Successor to the renowned SureColor F2000, the new SureColor F2100 offers four color ink technology, plus White ink, to deliver improved image quality, speed and efficiency. New Highlight White mode achieves bright White ink output by applying a second coat of White ink, while simultaneously printing color ink for improved print speeds. The SureColor F2100 leverages an integrated inline self-cleaning system designed to reduce maintenance time, and touts a new garment grip pad, allowing users to quickly load and unload garments on the printer platen to help reduce traditional hoop platen load times. In addition, it includes improved Epson Garment Creator Software, available for macOS® and Windows®, with tools for layout and text, color management, ink control, and cost estimation for an easy-to-use workflow solution.

"The SureColor F2100 development was focused on implementing improvements that directly impact the efficiency and productivity of direct-to-garment print shops," says Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc.

Support and Availability

The SureColor F2100 (MSRP $17,995) offers a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, limited on-site warranty with U.S.-based phone support and an optional extended on-site service plan. The Epson SureColor F2100 is designed to work exclusively with Epson UltraChrome DS ink2, and is now available through Epson DTG Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers. For more information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Print times based upon print engine speed only, starting when ink is applied to the garment and ending when the application of ink to the garment ceases. Computer processing, network transmission, loading and unloading of garments is not included in these times. Actual print times may vary. Testing conducted by Epson America, Inc. as of November 2017. 2 This product uses only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible, and even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

EPSON, SureColor, PrecisionCore, TFP, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. macOS is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is either a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-now-shipping-next-generation-surecolor-f2100-direct-to-garment-printer-300638496.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

