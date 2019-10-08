Epson Partners with TEKLYNX on Development of Native Printer Drivers for New ColorWorks C6000-Series On-Demand Color Label Printers

LONG BEACH, Calif. and MILWAUKEE, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. and TEKLYNX International, the global leader in barcode label and RFID software, today announced the development of new TEKLYNX native printer drivers that use Epson ESC/Label Command language to drive Epson's four new additions to its ColorWorks® on-demand label printer lineup – the ColorWorks C6000A, C6000P, C6500A, and C6500P. Leveraging the new Epson ColorWorks label printers and the TEKLYNX barcode label design software, industrial and commercial organizations are able to easily produce high-volume color labels for production use.

With a longstanding history and partnership supporting customers around the world, Epson and TEKLYNX team up again to respond to manufacturers' growing needs and compliance requirements to implement on-demand color labeling solutions. "The release of the new Epson ColorWorks printers with the combination of TEKLYNX's powerful label design software solutions will be a game-changer for many organizations looking to easily implement color labeling in a typical black-only thermal transfer printer environment," said Andrew Moore, product manager, Commercial Label Printers, Epson America, Inc.

Epson is the first to launch printers specifically designed as a color upgrade to black-only thermal transfer printers.1 The new ColorWorks models deliver on-demand, 4- or 8-inch wide color labels with 1200 dpi resolution at a comparable price to thermal options. Engineered for mission-critical applications, the reliable printers speed through labels at up to 5-inches per second. TEKLYNX CODESOFT label design software makes it easy to add high resolution artwork to labels while combining dynamic serialization, data and barcodes.

When combining the built-in native printer drivers for Epson with the TEKLYNX CODESOFT barcode label design software solution, manufacturers are able to:

Speed up label design and print times

Increase accuracy so what is seen on screen is what gets printed

Have CMYK and RGB color matching at design and time of print

Eliminate the waste and save the storage space of pre-printed labels

Maintain brand consistency

Meet complex customer requirements

Maintain regulatory compliance while increasing safety

Create eye-catching and attractive labels

Control and optimize print output

"The power of TEKLYNX barcode label design software, combined with Epson ColorWorks label printers, is making it easier than ever to create dynamic on-demand color labels – creating even more control and efficiencies for our customers," said Travis Wayne, product manager, TEKLYNX Americas, Inc. "It is exciting to see the opportunities this provides for manufacturers around the world to barcode better."

TEKLYNX CODESOFT barcode label design software and the new ColorWorks label printers will be on display with live demonstrations at SupplySide West, in Las Vegas, Nev., Oct. 17-18, 2019, at Epson's booth, #1237. For additional information visit www.epson.com/colorworks-c6000-desktop-label-printers and www.teklynx.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

1 The CW-C6000/C6500 family is the first to bring to market the combination of features of direct ZPL II printing, peel-and-present, remote printer management, companion four- and eight-inch models, applicator I/O interface, broad middleware support, and comparable price points.

EPSON and ColorWorks are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

