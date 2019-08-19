Epson PowerLite L610U Laser Projector Wins Gold in Network Product Guide's 2019 IT World Awards

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide1, today announced its PowerLite® L610U is a Gold winner in the Network Product Guide's 2019 IT World Awards in the "Video Solutions and Video Conferencing" category. The PowerLite L610U is a compact, affordable laser projector delivering powerful performance for education and business applications.

"We are honored to be recognized with a Gold IT World Award," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "This latest award win further underscores the value of the PowerLite L laser projectors series that deliver a compact, affordable solution with powerful performance for vibrant, bright images in well-lit rooms. These projectors offer versatility, convenience and portability for easy installation in educational institutions, corporate spaces and houses of worship with high ambient lighting."

The PowerLite L610U delivers bright, vivid images with 6,000 lumens of color and white brightness2. The wireless projector also offers WUXGA resolution and Full HD support. Featuring breakthrough laser technology, it delivers a laser light source of up to 20,000 hours3. And, it offers virtually maintenance-free operation with no lamps. Plus, it features a Dynamic contrast ratio of up to 2,500,000:1. It also includes manual lens shift, wireless networking with enterprise-level security, Miracast®, and advanced installation features such as HDBaseT.

Now in its 14th year, the IT World Awards are the IT industry's premier excellence awards program honoring achievements in every facet of the information technology industry. An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers.

About NPG's IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To learn more, visit www.networkproductsguide.com.

1 Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 No required maintenance for the light source up to 20,000 hours. Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04 - 0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a shorter period. The projector has a standard limited warranty of 3 years.

