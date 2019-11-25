Epson Projectors to Dazzle Downtown Boston During 5th Annual ILLUMINUS Projection Mapping Outdoor Festival

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced that its laser technology will help transform Boston's public spaces into an activated urban canvas as the exclusive video projector provider for ILLUMINUS 2019. Consisting of artwork created with new media technologies, performances and immersive light and sound experiences, ILLUMINUS 2019 is an annual festival in downtown Boston that features projects at the intersection of art, design, technology and science.

During the two-night event, co-presented by the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District (BID) and LuminArtz, artists will be using Epson Pro L-Series laser projectors to create large-scale digital and video art projections and interactive installations throughout downtown on Thursday, Dec. 5 and Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 to 11 p.m. The ILLUMINUS team and guest curator David Guerra of A R E A Gallery in Boston's SoWa neighborhood assembled more than a dozen regional and national artists and creatives working in new media, light and sound.

"We are excited to partner with Epson for this upcoming event, as they align with our mission to support a network of artists, designers and creative technologists who collaborate to develop new and innovative works," said Jeff Grantz, executive director, ILLUMINUS. "Epson's laser projectors will provide this year's artists with advanced projection technology tools and beautiful display capabilities that will allow them to bring their creative visions to life in amazing ways throughout downtown Boston."

Created by and for the Boston community, ILLUMINUS focuses on advancing the understanding, enjoyment and appreciation of contemporary art and celebrating digital culture in the public space. Addressing issues that are at once social, conceptual and formal, this year's selection of interactive experiences, performances, new media, and video art seek to generate and intervene in social debates and spark positive change in Boston.

"We've watched as the art world continues to embrace and take advantage of the benefits and flexibility of projection technology to create spectacular installations, from intricate fine art pieces to large-scale projection mapping projects," said Gavin Downey, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "We are excited to have the artists of ILLUMINUS 2019 incorporate our projection technology into their overall vision to showcase their work and express their creativity."

