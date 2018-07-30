Epson Receives Two Gold Recognitions in the 13th Annual 2018 IT World Awards

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of innovative business solutions, announced today that Network Products Guide, the industry's leading technology and research guide, has named two Epson products Gold winners in the 13th Annual 2018 IT World Awards®. Epson's BrightLink® 710Ui Interactive Laser Display and WorkForce® Enterprise WF-C20590 won in the "IT Products and Services for Education" and "Hot Technologies and Products suitable for USA" categories, respectively. These industry and peer recognitions from Network Products Guide are the world's premier information technology awards honoring achievements and recognitions in every facet of the IT industry.

About Epson Network Products Guide Winners:

BrightLink 710Ui Interactive Laser Display: As the world's first 3LCD ultra short-throw interactive laser display, the BrightLink 710Ui converges technology, teachers, students, and their ideas into one seamless digital experience, resulting in a truly collaborative learning environment. Delivering Full HD WUXGA images of up to 100-inches diagonal, this powerful laser display is optimized for better readability in classrooms. Offering 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness 1 for crisp images even in well-lit rooms, built-in pen/touch interactivity, and multi-platform connectivity options, this is the ultimate interactive display for the modern, collaborative classroom.

As the world's first 3LCD ultra short-throw interactive laser display, the BrightLink 710Ui converges technology, teachers, students, and their ideas into one seamless digital experience, resulting in a truly collaborative learning environment. Delivering Full HD WUXGA images of up to 100-inches diagonal, this powerful laser display is optimized for better readability in classrooms. Offering 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness for crisp images even in well-lit rooms, built-in pen/touch interactivity, and multi-platform connectivity options, this is the ultimate interactive display for the modern, collaborative classroom. WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590: Epson's initial high-speed multifunction color line head MFP, the WF-C20590, powered by innovative PrecisionCore® technology, delivers color print speeds up to 100 ISO pages per minute2, optimized for business productivity and versatility. This powerful MFP is designed for large workgroups and departments within SMB and corporate environments.

"Being recognized in two categories for this esteemed industry by the IT World Awards is an honor," said Mark Mathews, commercial vice president of marketing, Epson America, Inc. "From our innovative laser display technology and powerful innovations in business inkjet printing, this further validates our position as a company poised to successfully deliver high-quality products designed for various disciplines."

An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

More than 80 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2018 award winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, July 30, 2018 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

About NPG's IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To learn more, visit www.networkproductsguide.com

About Epson



Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.



2 Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed.

EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

