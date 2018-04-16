Epson Robots Named a 2018 Silver Edison Award Winner

Being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931) whose inventions, new product development methods and innovative achievements literally changed the world, garnered him 1,093 U.S. patents, and made him a household name around the world.

"Our judges recognized Epson's Flexion N2-Series as a true innovation out of the many products in its category," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

"The Edison Awards honor the most innovative solutions and we are thrilled to be part of this prestigious group," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "With the world's first patented folding arm design, the Flexion N-Series embodies all that the award represents, and we are excited by the interest level it is receiving."

The ballot of nominees for the Edison Awards™ was judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders in the fields of product development, design, engineering, science and medical.

Epson's Flexion N-Series 6-Axis robots offer a revolutionary compact folding arm design that is changing the scope of robot-based automation. Unlike any other 6-Axis robot on the market, it features a unique tight space motion capability that keeps arm extremities out of the way, maximizing motion efficiency for fast cycle times. Applications that were previously unattainable due to space restrictions can be possible with the Flexion N-Series. Key applications include micro-sized electronic, automotive, medical, and consumer goods parts assembly, managing of well plates in laboratories, and pharmaceutical pill handling.

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 65,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35+-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The Awards have been recognizing and honoring the best in innovations and innovators since 1987. They honor game-changing innovations that are at the forefront of new product and service development, marketing and human-centered design, and are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of successful innovation. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 73,000 employees in 91 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Flexion is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

