Epson Robots to Demonstrate Innovative and Highly Efficient Robotics Solutions for the Factory Automation Industry at ATX East

Epson Solutions Showcase: Booth #2115

The new Synthis T3 All-in-One SCARA robot comes with a built-in controller, a new technology feature that is designed to reduce space requirements and simplify setup at an ultra-low cost. It offers an easy-to-install and fast integration solution perfect for simple applications such as pick and place, assembly, parts handling and dispensing. It is ideal for customers looking to automate their factory without using complex slide-based solutions.

The C4 6-Axis robot with Force Guidance is a small, yet powerful robot with high repeatability and fast cycle times. It is ideal for demanding applications requiring 6-Axis dexterity. Featuring a unique compact wrist for efficient motion in tight spaces and a slim body elbow design for optimum workcell layout, this robot has a wide range of motion, so parts can be accessed from virtually any angle. Integrated Force Guidance helps drive placement precision to even higher levels. The robot is able to "feel" its way into areas with high precision placement requirements.

ATC Automation Showcase: Booth #2417

ATC Automation is a provider of custom automated assembly and test equipment for a variety of industries. The company will be showcasing Epson's Flexion N2 6-Axis Robot, which features the world's first patented compact folding arm design that is changing the scope of robot-based automation. Unlike any other 6-Axis robot on the market, it features a unique tight space motion capability. http://atcautomation.com

When: ATX East takes place from June 12-14.

Where: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York, NY.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 65,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35+-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Flexion is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

