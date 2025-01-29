Epson Robots to Showcase Automation Solutions at MD&M West 2025

Epson Robots to Participate in Thought-Leading Panel Discussion and Present Live In-Booth Demos of Unique Products and Applications for Automation Industry

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its high performance SCARA robots and automation solutions at MD&M West, the largest and most influential B2B advanced manufacturing trade show in the world, on February 4-9, 2025 in booth #5233.

"As MD&M West celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, Epson is excited to be part of this significant milestone event," said Scott Marsic, group product manager, Epson Robots. "With four decades of automation experience, we look forward to engaging with attendees, understanding their unique needs and collaborating with them to help advance their automation journeys."

Epson robots are engineered to be reliable and innovative automation solutions that serve diverse industries, including medical device manufacturing, packaging, electronics, and consumer electronics markets. They include a range of high-performance features to help businesses enhance efficiency, quality and safety.

At MD&M West, Epson will showcase its high-speed, high-precision robots and offer opportunities for attendees to engage with Epson's expert application and service teams to address their automation needs. Speaking engagement and booth demos will include:

Speaking Panel: " The Smart Manufacturing Imperative: Trends, Technologies, and Triumph " – Marsic will join manufacturing industry experts from Amazon Web Services and innovative end customers for an insightful discussion on emerging trends transforming the manufacturing sector. The panel will explore real-world success stories, focusing on how smart manufacturing enhances efficiency and quality. The session will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4 , from 3-3:45 p.m. PT at the Center Stage, booth #234.

All-in-One SCARA Robots for Compact Spaces – The innovative T-B Series All-in-One SCARA robots offer fast, easy integration and install in minutes. With a built-in controller, 110 V or 220 V power and no battery required for the encoder, the T-B Series allows for quick development and simplified maintenance. With Epson Vision Guide, inspection can be completed with a pick-and-place application.

– The innovative T-B Series All-in-One SCARA robots offer fast, easy integration and install in minutes. With a built-in controller, 110 V or 220 V power and no battery required for the encoder, the T-B Series allows for quick development and simplified maintenance. With Epson Vision Guide, inspection can be completed with a pick-and-place application. High-Power Density, Next-Level Performance – Designed for complete and demanding tasks, the GX-Series SCARA robots with patented GYROPLUS ® vibration reduction technology, offer high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads.

– Designed for complete and demanding tasks, the GX-Series SCARA robots with patented GYROPLUS vibration reduction technology, offer high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads. Advanced Robotic Programming – Easy to learn, Epson RC+® Industrial Automation Development Software features a comprehensive suite of advanced tools, such as Vision Guidance, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, Parts Feeding, and more.

Additionally, Epson partners will showcase Epson solutions at their booths, offering attendees the chance to explore the following live demos:

ATC Automation & Robotics (Booth #5121) – Demonstrating a SCARA workcell, attendees will experience how Epson SCARA robots excel in automated tasks such as assembly, inspection and packaging, with an emphasis on efficiency, flexibility and precision.

– Demonstrating a SCARA workcell, attendees will experience how Epson SCARA robots excel in automated tasks such as assembly, inspection and packaging, with an emphasis on efficiency, flexibility and precision. Automation nth (Booth #4515) – Epson G1 SCARA robots will be demoed in a multi-robot high-precision assembly workcell and T6 SCARA robots in a multi-robot part handling/loading workcell.

– Epson G1 SCARA robots will be demoed in a multi-robot high-precision assembly workcell and T6 SCARA robots in a multi-robot part handling/loading workcell. Jerit Automation (Booth #4815) –Demonstrations featuring Epson C-Series 6-Axis and G-Series SCARA robots.

–Demonstrations featuring Epson C-Series 6-Axis and G-Series SCARA robots. Olympus Controls (Booth #5146) – With versatile Epson T6 SCARA robots in a pick-and-place workcell, this live demo will showcase high-speed, high-accuracy pick-and-place operations for a range of industrial application.

MD&M West will take place February 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST and February 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST in the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Additional information can be found here: https://mdmwest.com/en/home.html.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON, Epson RC+ and GYROPLUS are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.

