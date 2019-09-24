Epson Showcases Moverio Assist at the 30th National Appliance Service Convention

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will be showcasing its Moverio Assist remote assistance solution at the upcoming National Appliance Service Convention, being held Sept. 30 through Oct. 3, 2019 in Chicago, Ill. Held annually by the Professional Service Association (PSA), the conference offers training and certification for the appliance technician and management industry.

Epson Moverio Assist is an easy-to-use, "see-what-I-see" remote assistance and inspection solution using Moverio® smart glasses for difficult repairs or work tasks out in the field. By enabling real-time collaboration between remote experts and on-site field personnel, Moverio Assist helps make repairs quicker and with fewer mistakes, leading to increased productivity, improved customer satisfaction and reduced travel costs.

"We are excited to be attending the upcoming National Appliance Service Convention to showcase the benefits of the Moverio Assist solution," said Leon Laroue, technical product manager, Augmented Reality, Epson America, Inc. "This is an ideal venue to demonstrate how a 'see-what-I-see' remote assistance solution can provide the appliance service industry with the tools they need to better assist customers and lower costs."

During the conference, Laroue will host two classes to demonstrate the features and benefits of Moverio Assist, both on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and on Wednesday, Oct. 2. When assistance is required, a field technician wears the Moverio BT-300 or BT-350 ANSI smart glasses with a built-in camera, powers it on to connect to the Internet using Wi-Fi® or a mobile hotspot, and then launches the Moverio Assist app to initiate the call to company experts logged into MoverioAssist.com via a Chrome™ or Firefox browser. Powered by Epson's breakthrough Si-OLED display technology, Moverio smart glasses allow field technicians to view instructions, photos, PDFs, and videos in high quality, while also giving them a wearable display that minimizes visual obstruction and can be virtually transparent when necessary.

For additional information, visit www.epson.com/moverioassist or www.moverioassist.com.

