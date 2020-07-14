Epson Signs Olympus Controls as Distributor in the Western Regions of the U.S and Canada

The partnership with Olympus Controls involves the full lineup of award-winning Epson Robots automation products, including the extensive portfolio of SCARA and 6-Axis robots as well as the great selection of integrated options such as the IntelliFlex™ Feeding System, Vision Guide, Force Guide, and more. Epson and Olympus Controls form the perfect partnership to benefit OEMs and machine builders in health & life sciences, electronics and general assembly applications.

"We've been successfully helping an extensive list of clients with their critically important projects for more than 20 years," said Lanz Fritz, president, Olympus Controls. "A key component of that success is to provide and maintain a strategic portfolio of technologies. Our partnership with Epson enables us to offer a wide-ranging lineup of innovative and reliable robot solutions that provide customers with both excellent performance and potential for a high return on investment ."

"Our partners are critical to our success and we are very pleased to add Olympus Controls as a trusted, value-added distribution partner," said Tom Versfelt, VP Commercial Sales Epson. "Customers rely on the expertise of their partners to select the best solution for their job. Olympus Controls' high level of engineering skills and hands-on-experience in the field is exceptional. Together we can grow new robot-based automation solutions throughout the Western Regions of the U.S and Canada."

About Olympus Controls

Headquartered in Tualatin, OR, Olympus Controls is an Engineering Services company that specializes in the integration of motion control, machine vision, and robotic technologies. The company helps its clients, including OEMs, machine builders, integrators, and end-users with the ideation of innovative and robust solutions and collaborate with them to take their machine automation solution from concept to reality. Bringing thousands of unique automation projects to market has helped the company to develop an extensive range of technology and industry–process knowledge. These capabilities and know-how enable their automation team to set the benchmark for machine automation solutions. For more information, visit https://olympus-controls.com/

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with well over 85,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.

global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2019.

