Epson Sponsors 13th Annual Palm Springs Photo Festival - Supporting Professional and Fine Art Photographers

"Epson strives to empower photographers with the technology to print their legacy and is honored to be returning to the Palm Springs Photo Festival where the atmosphere is unlike any other fine-art photography event," said Dan (Dano) Steinhardt, marketing manager, Epson America, Inc. "The festival brings together a community of like-minded photographers to collaborate on the art and technology of photography as well as celebrate some of the finest photographic works."

During the Palm Springs Photo Festival, master printmaker R. Mac Holbert will be on-site available to answer questions from photographer and performing live printing demonstrations on the Epson SureColor P800 17-inch desktop photographic printer, SureColor P5000 17-inch desktop production photographic printer, and SureColor P6000 24-inch wide-format photographic printer. In addition, Epson will be sponsoring the following events during the Palm Springs Photo Festival:

Palm Springs Photo Festival Event : Join the festivities and engage with photographers admiring the Epson fine-art gallery showcasing images from a range of celebrated photographers printed with the Epson SureColor P5000 17-inch wide-format printer on Epson Legacy Papers – Legacy Platine, Legacy Baryta, Legacy Fibre, and Legacy Etching.

Wednesday, May 9 from 11:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

from – Demystifying Color Management with R. Mac Holbert : Holbert will explain the importance in creating high-quality prints and the implementation of a color managed workflow in easy to understand language, providing visuals that will empower amateurs and advanced printmakers.

Monday, May 7 from 10:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

from – Structuring Your Digital Workflow: The Importance of Proper Sequence : R. Mac Holbert will present an all-important workflow sequence and provide participants with a non-destructive sequenced workflow philosophy that is applicable to anyone involved in digital imaging.

Tuesday, May 8 from 9-10:45 a.m.

To learn more about the Palm Springs Photo Festival visit: http://2018.palmspringsphotofestival.com/

More About the SureColor P5000

The Epson SureColor P5000 17-inch desktop production photographic printer features Epson's advanced PrecisionCore® TFP® printhead and leverages the 10-color Epson UltraChrome HDX® pigment ink set with Orange and Green inks to delivers outstanding photographic output. Based upon print permanence testing, the Epson UltraChrome HDX pigment ink produces prints lasting up to twice as long as the previous generation of ink1. When output is framed under UV-absorbing acrylic or glass – or illuminated with museum quality LED lamps – Epson's color pigment technology will result in prints of exceptional quality that will define a photographer's legacy. For more information, visit: www.epson.com/P5000

More About Epson Legacy Papers

Epson Legacy Papers – Legacy Platine, Legacy Fibre, Legacy Baryta, Legacy Etching – represent the art of papermaking at its finest. As Epson's most advanced line of photographic papers to date, these unique papers were designed in collaboration with many of the world's greatest artists and revered European papermakers and galleries and developed specifically for those who intend to exhibit and sell their prints, both to art collectors and investors. Producing outstanding black density and color fidelity, along with exceptional archival properties, the Epson Legacy Papers offer the properties required for high-end photographic fine art printing and collectible works of fine art. For additional information, visit https://epson.com/pro-photo-legacy-papers.

