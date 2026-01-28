Epson Thermal Receipt Printers Integrated into LaunderPay Point-of-Sale Solution for Laundry Businesses

Epson Printers Bring Print Reliability to Order Management and Payment System for Wash-and-Fold, Laundry Delivery and Dry-Cleaning Businesses

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced its point-of-sale (POS) receipt printers are being leveraged in the LaunderPay all-in-one laundry POS solution. Designed for wash-and-fold, laundry delivery and dry-cleaning businesses, the LaunderPay platform provides payment acceptance, management tools, business insights, and software solutions. LaunderPay has integrated the Epson m-Series POS printers as part of its solution, offering businesses a compact, versatile receipt printer for serving customers.

After a few years of owning laundromats and encountering the challenges of multiple POS systems and having orders come from multiple touchpoints, LaunderPay founder Brandan Mohamed created his own POS solution to track orders and payments. In 2024 he decided to package it as a full B2B platform for other laundry operators looking to manage every aspect of the order lifecycle – from pre-wash to post-wash. As Mohamed was building out the system, he knew he needed a high-performing printing solution for bag tags and bag receipts, specifically for his wash-and-fold, laundry delivery and dry-cleaning customers. LaunderPay turned to Epson for POS receipt printers to complement their solution.

Epson strengthens LaunderPay POS solution with reliable thermal printing for today's on-demand laundry services. Post this

"Our goal was to provide a flexible and dependable POS platform for operators to modernize their business at their own pace," said Mohamed. "By incorporating Epson printers into our offerings, the hardware becomes the bridge that connects digital convenience with physical technology. With Epson, that transition becomes seamless for operators looking to manage their business online while utilizing physical receipts and bag labels."

Epson m-Series printers allow laundry business owners to keep their checkout counter clean and compact while still providing customers with physical proof of purchases. The m-Series printers are engineered for enhanced connectivity and reliable performance, so users can focus on other aspects of their business without worrying about delayed service. An added advantage is the ability to customize receipt length, enabling businesses to help minimize paper waste and redirect cost savings to other areas of their operations.

"Epson's Advanced Paper Savings feature is an interactive tool that helps our customers customize the layout of their receipts – without distorting the content – to reduce paper usage," said Mohamed. "Leveraging the software included with the printer, our laundry customers can minimize empty space, decide how much space is between each line of text, and reduce the size of a barcode, helping to reduce costs by minimizing paper consumption."

"The LaunderPay solution has been integral to our success in moving from pen and paper to a digital platform," said Konul Shirmammadova, co-founder of New York–based Castle Hill Laundry. "In laundry operations, where uptime and accuracy directly impact client service, reliability is critical. LaunderPay and Epson printers give us a system that's always on and always functioning – enabling consistent, high-volume service, especially for our commercial laundry clients."

As LaunderPay continues to grow, so are its services being offered. They are now looking to integrate label printing as well for customers wanting to use a label on a bag, and turning to the OmniLink® TM-L100 liner-free label printer. Laundry bags come in various materials like canvas, cotton, polyester or nylon and require label options that will adhere to the bags. The TM-L100 label printer offers Epson's most flexible liner-free media support to help businesses streamline processes and improve efficiency in the way they serve customers and meet demands for digital orders and delivery. Together, Epson hardware and LaunderPay software help operators keep track of orders under one cohesive dashboard while keeping costs low and customer satisfaction high.

"Epson's POS solutions are engineered for ease of use and consistent performance across diverse business environments, delivering immediate functional improvements upon installation," said Ian Livesay, product manager, Business Systems Division, Epson America, Inc. "LaunderPay sought out a unified system capable of handling demanding workloads for its customers. We are honored they chose Epson as their printing partner and are proud to provide robust, dependable technology that empowers these laundry businesses to optimize their daily operations."

"Our customers really appreciate the reliability that Epson printers provide," said Mohamed. "Even in humid and high-traffic laundry environments, the hardware prints quickly and clearly. Operators deal with enough machine maintenance already, so having their POS and printers run virtually maintenance-free is crucial to their business."

About LaunderPay

Founded in 2021, LaunderPay is a unified software system, providing fast, friendly POS solutions for laundromats and dry-cleaning businesses. By streamlining payment processing and elevating the customer experience, LaunderPay enables operators to optimize daily workflows through a unified solution, combining contactless payments, customer management, and machine monitoring into a single, efficient system. For more information, visit https://www.launderpay.com/.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. OmniLink is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.