Epson to Demonstrate Newest Timing Devices at DesignCon 2020

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: Epson, the world leading timing device supplier, will be at DesignCon 2020 to demonstrate its newest timing devices, including the new 32kHz Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillator (TCXO) for complex circuit designs operating in high-temperature environments across networking and industrial applications.



What: At its booth, Epson will also be offering Timing Training Sessions along with demonstrations of its 32kHz TCXOs and Real-Time Clock Modules (RTCs) that help maintain the accuracy of systems over wide temperature ranges compared to Crystals and Simple Packaged Oscillators. The demo will feature TG-3541CE, Epson's newest 32kHz TCXO that offers short-term stability and sub µA power consumption over the industrial temperature range in a small 3.2x2.5mm form factor.





Epson offers a broad portfolio of timing devices to serve the consumer, industrial and IoT, networking, and automotive industries. As the most vertically integrated timing device company in the industry, all of Epson's products are built in at least two factories to provide high quality and supply assurance.





Epson will also be participating in a Lightening Talk conference paper presentation with Rohde & Schwarz entitled, "Measuring Power Supply Noise Impact on Oscillator Jitter." The presentation will assess how Epson's ultra-low jitter differential output oscillators maintain performance in the presence of power supply noise.



When: The DesignCon Expo is open Wednesday, Jan. 29 and Thursday, Jan. 30 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Lightening Talk will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 3:15 – 4 p.m. in the Chiphead Theater.



Where: Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif; Epson booth #1238



Why: As the world's largest supplier of timing devices, Epson is dedicated to offering a complete product portfolio with the broadest offering of crystal and oscillator products. For additional information, visit Epson's website.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.