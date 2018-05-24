Epson to Showcase Laser Projection Solutions and Advanced Display Technology at InfoComm 2018

"InfoComm is an important show for Epson with attendance from around the globe," said Richard Miller, director, commercial projectors and smart glasses, Epson America, Inc. "It is a great venue to showcase our cutting-edge display technologies, including Epson's robust large venue laser projectors delivering new ways to inspire audiences, LightScene offering experiential content, and Moverio smart glasses for a variety of consumer, commercial and industrial applications."

Epson is the first manufacturer to combine inorganic 3LCD panels with an inorganic phosphor wheel to achieve high brightness and reliability. Since its introduction of laser projection technology, Epson continues to introduce new solutions that inspire audiences and deliver versatility, performance and dependability. Offering remarkable color accuracy, easy set-up and up to 20,000 hours1 of laser light source for a virtually maintenance-free solution, Epson's technologically advanced laser projector solutions are powerful performers. From flexible installations to diverse connectivity and brilliant image quality in even the most demanding environments, Epson laser projectors offer incredibly precise detail for incredible imagery in a virtually maintenance free, high-quality solution.

Epson's new laser projectors on display at InfoComm this year will include:

Pro L12000Q and Pro L20000U – The Pro L12000Q is the world's first 12,000 lumen native 4K 3LCD laser projector and the Pro L20000U boasts 20,000 lumens of color and white brightness 2 and WUXGA resolution. Both models share the same robust, compact chassis for simple integration into existing infrastructure. Featuring support for HDR, 360-degree installation flexibility, backward lens compatibility, swappable interface boards, tile assist, and a sealed optical and laser engine to protect from dust and smoke. These large venue laser projectors are ideal for rental and staging events, lecture halls, churches, and digital signage installations.

and – The Pro L12000Q is the world's first 12,000 lumen native 3LCD laser projector and the Pro L20000U boasts 20,000 lumens of color and white brightness and WUXGA resolution. Both models share the same robust, compact chassis for simple integration into existing infrastructure. Featuring support for HDR, 360-degree installation flexibility, backward lens compatibility, swappable interface boards, tile assist, and a sealed optical and laser engine to protect from dust and smoke. These large venue laser projectors are ideal for rental and staging events, lecture halls, churches, and digital signage installations. LightScene – As a new category of accent lighting laser projectors for digital art and signage, LightScene is designed to simultaneously illuminate and project dynamic content on virtually any surface or material to engage audiences and provide an immersive experience for commercial signage applications in markets such as retail, hospitality, showrooms, and museums.

As a new category of accent lighting laser projectors for digital art and signage, LightScene is designed to simultaneously illuminate and project dynamic content on virtually any surface or material to engage audiences and provide an immersive experience for commercial signage applications in markets such as retail, hospitality, showrooms, and museums. PowerLite® L-Series – The new PowerLite L615U, L610U, L510U, L400U, L610W, L500W, and L610 deliver incredible value to customers, featuring an integrated laser light source, stunning imagery, up to 6,000 lumens of color and white brightness2, resolution up to WUXGA, and enhanced wireless technology to connect to multiple devices. The PowerLite L-Series deliver innovative features that ensure bright, vibrant images, as well as quick and easy setup across devices for the education and corporate markets.

In addition, Epson will showcase its Moverio BT-350 smart glasses and Moverio BT-300 FPV Drone Edition smart glasses at InfoComm this year. Designed to transform the approach to learning, the Moverio BT-350 smart glasses help improve how industries meet demands, train employees, record data, design, and test products. Featuring a built-in camera, the smart glasses allow users to stream live or send recorded videos to anyone connected around the world for real-time analysis, completely hands-free. Epson's Moverio BT-300 FPV Drone Edition smart glasses offer a transparent display of the live drone camera feed enabling hands-free, first-person views (FPV) for broadcast, videography, cinematography, and remote image capture.

For additional information on Epson's laser projector solutions visit www.epson.com/laser-projectors, for LightScene visit www.epson.com/lightscene, and for Moverio visit www.epson.com/moverio.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 20,000 hours is the estimated projector life when used in Normal Mode in an ordinary environment. Actual hours may vary depending on mode and usage environment. The Pro L-Series projectors have a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours, whichever comes first.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON, PowerLite and Moverio are registered trademarks, LightScene is a trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2018 Epson America, Inc.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-to-showcase-laser-projection-solutions-and-advanced-display-technology-at-infocomm-2018-300654531.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

