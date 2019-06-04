Epson to Showcase New IntelliFlex Feeding System and VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis Robot at ATX East

What: Epson Robots are designed for maximum efficiency and productivity for small parts assembly in industries ranging from automotive and medical development, to lab automation, consumer electronics, electronic components and industrial manufacturing.

Showcase

Integrated Parts Feeding Solution

Shown with a G-Series SCARA robot, the new IntelliFlex™ Feeding System, powered by Epson Robots' IntelliFlex Software and Vision Guide, delivers a simplistic and affordable feeding solution to accommodate a wide variety of parts for advanced applications in medical, consumer, automotive, electronics and more. The flexible feeder offers a smart alternative to feeders available in the market today. This revolutionary system eliminates costly, time-consuming retooling and allows manufacturers to work with a wide variety of parts without purchasing new equipment. Integrated with Epson RC+® Development Software, the IntelliFlex Feeding System offers easy setup and configuration from one environment. Its point-and-click interface helps reduce the typical development time required for advanced applications. Smart auto-tuning automatically adjusts the IntelliFlex Feeding System for new parts, giving you a flexible, cost-efficient, future-proof parts singulation solution.

6-Axis Robots

The VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot, a new entry level offering 9kg payload and 900mm reach, will also be on display. With groundbreaking technology at an ultra-low cost of $13,900, the VT6L is ideal for simple applications such as machine-tool and injection molding load/unload, pick-and-place, dispensing and simple assembly projects. A feature-packed performer, it includes a built-in controller, plus simplified cabling with a hollow end-of-arm design ― all at a remarkably low cost, in a compact, SlimLine structure.

SCARA Robots

The Synthis T3 and T6 All-in-One SCARA Robots will also be on display. These All-in-One solutions offer the perfect way to automate factories without wasting time or money on expensive, complex, slide-based solutions. Available at the low price of $7,495 and $9,495 respectively, these innovative alternatives install in minutes and virtually eliminate any space-constraint issues. They feature the All-in-One design with built-in controller (conveniently housed in the robot base) and power for end-of-arm tooling.

When: ATX East takes place from June 11-13, 2019.

Where: JACOB K.JAVITS Convention Center, New York, NY Epson booth #2120

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 85,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson. IntelliFlex and Synthis are trademarks of Epson America, Inc. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.epson.com

