Epson Unwraps Spectacular Black Friday Deals, Gift Ideas and Tips This Holiday Season

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson is offering a powerful one-two punch that'll be hard to beat for this year's savvy Black Friday holiday gift buyer. It starts with amazing Black Friday pricing on Epson's larger-than-life home theater projectors, award-winning EcoTank® cartridge-free printers, powerful and versatile Expression® and WorkForce® printers, and its FastFoto® Wireless Scanner– the world's fastest1 and coolest2 personal memory scanner. And it is followed-up with helpful gift ideas to ensure that even the world's hardest to shop for friend, family member or co-worker will have a holiday season to remember.

"While Black Friday traditionally marks the start of the season of glad tidings, for many of us, it is also the return of an annual frustrating question: 'What do I get for that hard to please person on my list,'" said Nils Madden, director, consumer imaging, Epson America. "This year, Epson is making those decisions easier by offering incredible holiday pricing on our most popular printers, projectors and scanners, and providing some shopping tips to delight that finicky friend or family member."

Gift Ideas for the Hard-To-Shop-For

With more than half of American adults expressing disappointment with the holiday gifts they receive,3 Epson is offering some gift ideas (at spectacular Black Friday deals) to help minimize the wave of post-holiday gift returns.

Sophomore Sally – Keeping up with your daughter's activities can be daunting – between homework, school functions, soccer practice, and science fairs, consider a cartridge-free printer with easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks, with up to two years of ink in the box.4 Epson EcoTank printers offer convenient and hassle-free printing for Sally to print reports, calendars, team schedules, and more to stay ahead of the curve. In addition, with the current white EcoTank line-up,5 save up to 90 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles versus ink cartridges,6 so everyone can print anytime without worrying about running out of ink. Memory Mom – Wouldn't it be great if the thousands of photos tucked away in shoeboxes could be easily and quickly digitized to share with the whole family? For the sentimental mom on your list, the FastFoto FF-680W scanner is the ultimate gift for easily digitizing photos, documents and artwork stress-free. The FastFoto FF-680W scanner scans photos – 36 at a time – as fast as one photo per second,7 front and back to save family notes, and comes with custom software for brightening faded images and removing red eye. Game Day Grandpa – From March Madness to the Big Game, your grandfather loves watching sports. Now is the time for a holiday gift that will make him feel as though he's sitting on the sidelines for all of his favorite teams. Epson home theater projectors deliver immersive home theater viewing experiences with outstanding brightness, exceptional color and sharp, detailed images to deliver larger-than-life sports entertainment that will make granddad hoot, holler and even cry with joy. DIY Debbie – From homemade photo coasters and holiday menus, to personalized wrapping paper and photo gift tags, the Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 printer delivers superior photo quality and versatility for the creative friend on your list. The printer is the ideal craft helper, printing vivid, borderless photos on specialty paper8 or DVDs, and 4" x 6" photos, as well as customized DIY holiday projects with the Creative Print App. Entrepreneur Elliot – As an at-home or small business owner, it's important to have a printing option that is affordable and fits seamlessly into compact work environments without compromising on professional-quality features. Everyone has that all-business pal or even a boss that you've given up on shopping for, but now you can get them something to help enhance productivity. Powered by PrecisionCore® technology, the WorkForce Pro WF-3720 delivers print-shop-quality prints with laser-sharp text.

Epson Black Friday Pricing

Adding to the gift ideas for this year's shopping list, Epson is offering some spectacular Black Friday pricing, available through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers9:

