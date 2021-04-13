Epson Webinar Highlights Sustainable Print Solutions for the Futureproof Office

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc. will host a live webinar providing insight on sustainable office print solutions and how to futureproof the office environment on Wednesday, April 21 at 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. PDT. The event, "The Role of Printing and Sustainability in Education," will share how dealers can offer customers cost-effective and affordable color printing, along with environmental benefits, when leveraging Epson inkjet printers with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™.

Epson, a worldwide leader in inkjet printing, is shaping the future of office printing with its lineup of print solutions for small business to the enterprise. Epson's simplified heat-free printing process, which is at the heart of its commercial and industrial printers, is designed to reduce energy consumption, deliver high performance with low downtime and to be easy on waste and on energy. The Epson WorkForce Enterprise series is engineered with the lowest power consumption in its class,1 while the Supertank lineup features revolutionary cartridge-free printing with supersized ink tanks for zero cartridge waste.

"Epson continues to innovate in the office printing market and has developed printing solutions that help reduce maintenance, minimize waste and conserve energy, making the sustainable office a reality," said Mark Mathews, vice president, North America commercial sales and marketing.

The webinar will also cover the breadth of Epson solutions engineered for education, including K-12 and higher-ed, and the advantages of moving printing in-house while adding capability, versatility and agility.

The event will be moderated by Joe Contreras, commercial marketing executive, Office Solutions, and Matt Kochanowski, product manager, Business Imaging. The webinar, "The Role of Printing and Sustainability in Education," will take place on Wednesday, April 21 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. PDT via GoToWebinar. For more information and to register, please visit: https://go.pardot.com/l/407272/2021-03-29/3pbm78.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce®, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with fewer moving parts and low energy consumption compared to laser1 to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology™, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Compared to similarly featured color multifunction printers with speeds of 45 ppm or greater based on industry available data, October 2019. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

All rights reserved. EPSON, PrecisionCore and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

