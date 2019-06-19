Epson Wins Seven Telly Awards for Excellence in Video Production

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America today announced it has been awarded seven 2019 Telly Awards for several of its videos on professional printing and projection, including an award for its Epson Print Academy® YouTube channel in the "Online: Webseries: Non-Scripted" category. Introduced last year, this new YouTube channel features educational and inspirational content designed for professional photographers and advanced amateurs using Epson Professional Imaging products. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed, and A&E Networks.

"All of our winning videos have two central elements – Epson's leadership in creative professional markets and the trust creative professionals have in how they are featured in Epson branded content," said Dan (Dano) Steinhardt, marketing manager, Epson America. "We produce the highest quality videos in keeping with our industry leadership, and it's an honor to receive seven Telly Awards that acknowledges our commitment to creative markets and our reputation in the creative professional community."

Throughout 2018-2019, the Telly Awards celebrated four decades of honoring the video and television industry, whether through its inaugural international screening series or its online video interviews with industry experts. This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories further to the awards' recent initiative to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era, including serialized Branded Content and expanded Social Video categories. Winners of the 40th Annual Telly Awards were selected from over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.

"Epson is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing," said Sabrina Dridje, managing director of the Telly Awards. "These awards are a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators and a celebration of the diversity of work being made today for all screens."

Epson's winning videos include:

Epson Print Academy YouTube Channel – Online: Webseries: Non-Scripted category

– Online: Webseries: Non-Scripted category Channel dedicated to explanations of workflows, from monitor calibration, color management, paper selection, and output to professional inkjet printers; additional videos celebrate photography and the craft of printing with visits to photographic festivals, workshops and renowned photographers

Two Generations – Non-Broadcast: Directing category and Non-Broadcast: Videography/Cinematography category

– Non-Broadcast: Directing category and Non-Broadcast: Videography/Cinematography category Renowned photographers Paul Caponigro and his son John Paul Caponigro discuss their different analog and digital approaches to photography and printing from their studios in Cushing, Maine

John Sexton Print Your Legacy – Online: Videography/Cinematography category

– Online: Videography/Cinematography category Black and white landscape photographer sat down with Epson to discuss his time working for Ansel Adams , philosophical approach to photography and the importance of the print

Hoodzpah Design Print Your Legacy – Online: Videography/Cinematography category

– Online: Videography/Cinematography category The duo behind the nimble branding agency turned a passion for art into a design business and discuss how Epson's professional products help them create their bold, unapologetic design

Legacy Textured – Online: Videography/Cinematography category

– Online: Videography/Cinematography category Manhattan -based commercial photographer Monica Stevenson discusses her use of Epson Legacy Textured paper for her fine art exhibition of equine subjects at the South East Center for Photography in Greenville, S.C.

Colorist Marc Vanocur Pro Cinema Projector Testimonial – Online: Videography/Cinematography category

– Online: Videography/Cinematography category Cinema colorist Marc Vanocur talks about how the Epson Pro Cinema 4050 4K PRO-UHD projector uses Epson's proprietary, advanced pixel-shifting resolution-enhancement technology1 to display native 4K content to show movies the way they were meant to be seen

About the Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include IFP, NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, StudioDaily, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, The Wrap Pro, the VR/AR Association, and Digiday. For more information about the Telly Awards, visit www.tellyawards.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.

EPSON and Epson Print Academy are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

