Epson's Latest SureColor F-Series Hybrid Direct-to-Garment and Direct-to-Film Printer Now Available

Simple, Compact and Versatile SureColor F1070 Transforms Creative Visions into Reality

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced the SureColor® F1070 hybrid printing solution is now available. Ideal for garment decorators, entrepreneurs, artisan businesses, and print service providers, the easy-to-use printer is purpose built for both direct-to-garment (DTG) and direct-to-film (DTFilm), supporting printing on a variety of materials and uniquely shaped products. The compact, cost-effective printer is designed to deliver high-quality output to empower designers to spend more time creating and honing their craft.

Customized apparel shop Crystal's Kre*ations has been leveraging the SureColor F1070 to bring DTG printing in-house and expand print services to include DTFilm for an added revenue stream. Owner Steven Salazar shared that the SureColor F1070 easy-to-use features and low maintenance requirements have been a significant upgrade for the business.

"We're thrilled with the performance of the SureColor F1070; it seamlessly reintroduced DTG into our shop and added DTFilm capabilities, eliminating the need for outsourcing prints and boosting revenue," said Salazar. "The Epson UltraChrome® DG2 inks deliver vibrant results on both DTG and DTFilm output, and its virtually maintenance-free operation has been such a relief. It has become an integral part of our daily operations, and we're excited to continue growing the business with its hybrid capabilities."

The SureColor F1070 combines outstanding image quality, easy operation and incredibly flexible performance – all in one space-saving package. The elegant design showcases a minimalist exterior with transparent viewing panels for a captivating view of the printing process. Featuring a PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead with Nozzle Verification Technology coupled with UltraChrome DG2 ink with CMYK+Wh, the SureColor F1070 reliably delivers vibrant colors and incredible detail with amazing clarity. Leveraging a cartridge-free ink pack system that helps reduce ink replacement, the SureColor F1070 supports uninterrupted printing to help ensure consistent productivity and performance.

With DTFilm printing capability, users can go beyond traditional garment printing and transfer personalized designs to a wider variety of materials, including uniquely shaped items, to further customize product offerings. Additional easy-to-use features include automatic garment height adjustment, with the ability to print on a variety of fabric up to 1-inch thick; innovative touchscreen menu for effortless use; and an automated maintenance system, including a fabric wiper cassette and capping station to maintain printhead integrity. With robust Epson Garment Creator 2 software, designers and print service providers can translate their creative concepts into tangible, high-quality garments and products, elevating their artistic visions to reality.

"Design versatility is crucial for small business designers, and having a cost-effective hybrid DTG and DTFilm printing solution can be a game-changer. This new model provides access to personalized apparel, as well as the ability to transfer images to a variety of other unique products, and can be a lifeline for artisan businesses looking to share their designs," said Lily Hunter, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. "The SureColor F1070 offers an affordable, yet powerful solution to empower entrepreneurs and designers to unleash their creativity, foster innovation and compete in the ever-evolving market landscape."

Availability

The SureColor F1070 is now available through Epson Authorized Professional Imaging Resellers for an MSRP of $7,495. The printer is designed for use exclusively with Epson ink packs1 and includes a one-year limited warranty. Extended service plans are available. For more information on Epson's direct-to-garment solutions, visit www.epson.com/dtg.

About Epson

