EPWK Highlights Synergistic Effects Across Three Key Sectors, building a Global Creative Resource "Router"

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Through EPWK International, I have not only gained substantial income but more importantly, accessed innovative design projects from Silicon Valley and Singapore. The platform makes international collaboration as simple and smooth as local cooperation." Antoine Leroy, a UI designer from Lyon, France, shared his experience. After joining the platform, he successfully completed five cross-border projects, with cumulative earnings exceeding $100,000.

From the cross-border collaboration of French designer, to the connection of employers from the US, Italy, and Japan with global service providers; From domestic platform to the continuously upgraded International site; From the simultaneously advancing R&D and product selection of "EPWK Curated Goods", to the AI tool ecosystem gathering experienced technical teams – EPWK (Nasdaq code: EPWK), a US Nasdaq-listed company, is currently building an efficient global creative resource "router" through the synergistic efforts of its three strategic sectors: EPWK International (intl.epwk.com)", "EPWK Curated Goods", and "Enterprise AI Application Development". This strategic layout marks the company's entry into a new phase of evolution from a creative service platform to a comprehensive digital creative ecosystem. The closed-loop ecosystem built through "Resources + Technology + Products" is continuously injecting new momentum into the global creative economy.

EPWK International: Building New Infrastructure for Global Creative Services

Global service capability of EPWK has undergone a complete development path from validation on the domestic platform to specialized operation of the International site, forming a unique "dual-track drive" model.

Through long-term operation, EPWK domestic platform has demonstrated mature cross-border service capabilities. David Cooper, an employer from Japan, who had a successful cooperation experience on EPWK platform in August 2024, released a development requirement for an offline store-based B2B SaaS project on the platform again this year. Through intelligent recommendation and multiple rounds of screening, the project was ultimately undertaken by "Hongjun Network" for an amount of 18,720 RMB. "From requirement matching to project acceptance, the entire process was very smooth," David Cooper stated, "This consistently stable service quality has allowed me to build full trust in the platform."

The platform's ability to integrate international resources is also reflected in multicultural project collaboration. Sanzhijuxin, a Sino-Korean team that joined in January 2025, collaborated with an Italian employer through the platform, finalizing a B2B platform APP development project with a contract value of 120,000 RMB. Cui Xiayun, the head of Sanzhijuxin, said, "The platform provided us with a stage to showcase our technical strength, effectively enhanced our company's brand awareness, and helped us expand international business channels."

Similarly, there is the successful cooperation case of employer Mr. Chen from the US. In October this year, Mr. Chen from the U.S. was looking for a professional video production team for a commercial project, and the platform accurately matched him with "Yingchuang Information Technology". From initial contact to deepened cooperation, the project amount gradually increased from the initial 3,000 RMB to a cumulative 9,000 RMB. "The team's professional capability and responsible attitude exceeded my expectations," Mr. Chen commented, "This cross-Pacific cooperation experience was satisfactory."

Based on the cross-border service experience accumulated on the domestic platform, EPWK International (intl.epwk.com) was officially launched in June 2025, marking the platform's entry into a systematic and professional new stage of globalized services. Within just a few months, EPWK International has undergone multiple rounds of upgrades, successively launching core functional modules such as Talent Center, Service Mall, Project Showcase, and Message Center, building a service system covering the entire project lifecycle.

In November 2025, EPWK International further launched a three-tier membership system – Basic, VIP, and SVIP – creating a more structured and sustainable international online work community through differentiated rights and benefits. EPWK International focuses on deep localization operations and full-chain guarantees, strengthening data privacy compliance for European and American markets, while optimizing task categorization to fit cultural preferences in Southeast Asian markets.

Global freelancers are continuously benefiting from the platform's ecosystem. Graphic designer Sarah Jenkins believes, "The transaction process and fund escrow function are reassuring. After completing a project, I don't have to worry about payment collection, which is crucial for freelancers." Freelance illustrator Chloe Smith said the platform has brought her stable side income, "While I can't rely on it completely as my sole income source, it is indeed a great supplement."

"Globalization is not simply about language translation, but about deep localization operations," Feng Mei, Chief Product Officer of EPWK, explained the platform's core value. "We are committed to building a global creative collaboration ecosystem that deeply understands and precisely meets the needs of different markets. The vision is to enable any enterprise, regardless of its size or location, to seamlessly access global creative talent through the platform, truly realizing the globalization and digital configuration of human resources."

EPWK Curated Goods: Substantial Progress from Concept to Implementation

In the creative physical goods sector, the "EPWK Curated Goods" project has entered the stage of substantial advancement. It is understood that platform development is progressing orderly, with the technical team having completed the basic architecture and currently refining front-end and back-end functional modules. Simultaneously, product selection work has begun, with the platform having assembled a professional selection team and initiated supplier negotiations and sample screening processes.

"We are building a product selection system that combines efficiency with taste," Feng Mei revealed, "We have currently completed preliminary product category planning, covering core categories such as home living, office supplies & cultural creatives, and smart hardware." The selection team strictly follows the "Three Goods" standard – "Good-looking,Good use, Good Surprise" – and has established a three-tier review mechanism to ensure every listed product undergoes professional screening.

Different from the "traffic distribution" logic of traditional e-commerce, "EPWK Curated Goods" innovatively proposes a "trust screening" model. Based on the professional capabilities accumulated by EPWK over more than a decade in the creative design field, "EPWK Curated Goods" strictly selects products that combine design sensibility, practicality, and emotional value, committed to providing users with the "optimal solution" rather than "infinite choices".

"We pursue the perfect balance between function and emotion," explained Feng Mei, Chief Product Officer of EPWK. "For example, a cup should not only be ergonomic but could also provide emotional comfort through a starry sky projection on the base. This ultimate pursuit of product details is precisely our selection criterion."

The Chinese and English malls for "EPWK Curated Goods" are proceeding at full speed with launch preparations, including key aspects such as platform development, supply chain system construction, and user experience optimization. This progress signifies that the company's strategic layout of "from service to product" is being implemented as planned, and the path for the physical monetization of creative resources is about to be fully opened.

Enterprise AI Tools: Technology Empowerment Builds Competitive Barriers

In the application of AI technology, EPWK is upgrading its strategy from "platform empowerment" to "technology-driven". The company is developing a series of SaaS-based AI tools for small and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on high-frequency scenarios such as creative generation, marketing copywriting, and design assistance, providing a one-stop creative productivity solution.

This layout forms deep synergies with the company's existing businesses. AI tools can serve both to enhance project matching and execution efficiency on EPWK International and be applied in the product design phase of "EPWK Curated Goods", accelerating the transformation of creativity from concept to physical product. More importantly, the behavioral data generated during tool usage will continuously feed back into the platform, optimizing intelligent matching and recommendation algorithms, forming a data-driven virtuous cycle.

Furthermore, the AI service provider ecosystem continues to expand, with technical capabilities significantly enhanced. Shenzhen Yunqian Technology Co., Ltd., which officially joined on September 30, 2025, successfully signed a 60,000 RMB-level enterprise knowledge base system development project through the platform in less than a month, achieving a "successful start". As a professional software development and AI solution provider, Yunqian Tech's core team members hail from leading internet companies like Tencent and ByteDance, possessing experience in architecting products with hundreds of millions of users and the ability to incubate innovative projects from scratch.

The company's leader, Wen Zhanbo, stated, "The most valuable asset of our team is having experienced the architectural challenges of products serving hundreds of millions of users, while also participating in the incubation of numerous innovative projects from zero to one." Currently, Yunqian Tech is communicating with several potential clients through the platform, actively promoting follow-up cooperation, demonstrating positive development momentum.

The platform has also attracted innovative technology companies like Guangzhou Leishen Information Technology Co., Ltd. to join its ecosystem. Since its establishment in April 2016, the company has consistently focused on three main areas: high-quality game development, virtual digital human technology, and AI application innovation. In AI application development, Guangzhou Leishen has deeply cultivated cutting-edge directions such as AI game , intelligent communication, and emotional companionship, empowering industrial upgrading with innovative technologies.

Synergistic Effects: Building a New Paradigm for Global Creative Resource Allocation

The synergistic development of the three sectors is forming a value loop of "Resources + Technology + Products" within EPWK ecosystem, building an efficiently operating global creative resource "router". EPWK International serves as the global resource entry, continuously introducing creative talent and business opportunities; Enterprise AI tools act as the technology engine, enhancing overall platform operation and service efficiency; EPWK Curated Goods serve as the value outlet, realizing the physical monetization of creative resources. This complete chain of "Allocation - Empowerment - Monetization" makes the platform a core hub connecting global creative supply and demand.

With the deep integration of the three sectors, EPWK is completing the strategic leap from a "creative transaction platform" to a "global creative ecosystem builder". "We will continue to deepen the synergistic development of the three sectors, building an intelligent 'router' that efficiently connects global creative resources, and constructing a 'new engine for serving the development of tens of millions of Chinese SMEs and leveraging global creative talent for online employment'," said Huang Guohua, Founder and CEO of EPWK.

With the combined power of technology drive, ecological synergy, and global layout, EPWK, through its unique positioning as a "global creative resource allocation hub", is opening a new chapter of high-quality development with a more stable posture.

