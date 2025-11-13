EPWK Holdings Ltd. Announces 40 for 1 Share Consolidation

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPWK Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: EPWK) (the "Company"), a company that connects businesses with great talents through innovative and efficient cloud-sourcing platforms, today announced that the Company's board of directors approved on October 20, 2025 that the authorised, issued, and outstanding shares of the Company be consolidated on a 40 for 1 ratio with the marketplace effective date of November 17, 2025.

The objective of the share consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on Nasdaq.

Beginning with the opening of trading on November 17, 2025, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market on a split-adjusted basis, under the same symbol "EPWK" but under a new CUSIP number, G30905114.

As a result of the share consolidation, each 40 ordinary shares outstanding will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding ordinary share without any action on the part of the shareholders. No fractional shares will be issued to any shareholders in connection with the share consolidation, and each shareholder will be entitled to receive one share of the Company in lieu of the fractional share of that class that would have resulted from the share consolidation.

At the time the share consolidation is effective, the Company's authorised share capital will be changed from US$1,000,000 divided into (i) 9,000,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of US$0.0001 par value each and (ii) 1,000,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of US$0.0001 par value each, to US$1,000,000 divided into 225,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares with a par value of US$0.004 each and 25,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares with a par value of US$0.004 each. The Company's total issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares will be changed from 144,506,412 Class A Ordinary Shares with a par value of US$0.0001 per share to approximately 3,612,660 Class A Ordinary Shares with a par value of US$0.004 per share. The Company's total issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares will be changed from 3,555,948 Class B Ordinary Shares with a par value of US$0.0001 per share to approximately 88,899 Class B Ordinary Shares with a par value of US$0.004 per share.

About EPWK Holdings Ltd.

The Company connects businesses with outstanding talent through an innovative and efficient integrated crowdsourcing platform, providing creative transaction services for small and medium-sized enterprises and suppliers. The Company was founded by Guohua Huang, former chief reporter of Fujian Daily Press Group, and conducts its operations through its subsidiaries and contractual arrangements with the variable interest entity in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.epwk.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the offering will be closed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

