EQ BEAM - A gamechanger for Level21

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global management consulting firm Level21 is taking company culture to the next level by implementing EQ Europe's latest innovation: EQ BEAM, an Emotional Intelligence AI platform.

The purpose of EQ BEAM is to give an overview of team and department strengths and challenges – what we call cultural alignment – and to develop strategies that enhance team effectiveness.

"Using EQ BEAM to measure behaviors has been a gamechanger for us," says Beatrice Björk, Partner and Senior Vice President at Level21.

For many companies, translating values into action is a challenge. For Level21, whose core values are 'a warm heart, a cold head and quick feet', the solution was to measure and develop the skills that drive strong relationships and results.

EQ Europe's research-based tools have helped strengthen leadership, build better teams, and create stronger matches in recruitment.

"When we understand each other better, we can deliver more powerful execution for our customers," continues Beatrice Björk.

Emotional intelligence is about increasing efficiency by building strong relationships, improving communication, and making better decisions. By integrating this into the company, Level21 has not only enhanced its corporate culture but also improved its financial results.

