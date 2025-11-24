EQ Europe secures funding for a new innovation: EQ BEAM quantifies the human side of the business

Nov 24, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQ Europe has secured innovation funding for EQ BEAM (Emotional Intelligence AI Model), which will increase the success rate of M&As, integrations, and organisational change. EQ BEAM shines a light on what drives performance, resilience, and collaboration by quantifying human capital.

By integrating emotional intelligence, behavioural data, and AI, EQ BEAM helps leaders make smarter, faster, and more human-centred decisions during times of transformation and growth.

EQ BEAM turns intuition into insight, revealing the patterns behind how people act, communicate, and succeed through change.

Why clients choose to work with EQ BEAM:

  • Human Capital Asset Evaluation: Risk and opportunity report through measurable behavioural data
  • Cultural Integration Strategy: Cultural analysis for smooth integration between companies 
  • Organisational Change Indicators: Analysis of leadership and collaboration 
  • Team Development Potential: Review of collaboration 

We at EQ Europe are proud of this achievement, but above all, we look forward to helping more organisations build human, high-performing cultures through insight and clarity.

Contact us at [email protected] or reach out directly to Jenny Westergård, CEO of EQ Europe, to take the next step.

