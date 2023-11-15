EQ Earns Internal Campaign Of The Year Honors In 2023 Public Relations And Marketing Excellence Awards

Annual award program recognizes EQ's marketing and communications department for its campaign to excite and educate employees following its high-profile merger and subsequent rebrand.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Intelligence Group has announced that EQ, trusted advisors helping clients better understand and manage the ownership of their company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle, has won Internal Campaign of the Year honors in the 2023 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards. This annual award series recognizes the PR firms, marketing agencies, marketing departments, and creatives who have driven substantial growth for brands worldwide.

EQ's campaign, titled a Greater Knowledge Per Share, equipped all employees with the necessary knowledge and resources to effectively communicate the U.S. organization's repositioning to clients and key stakeholders following the merger of EQ and AST. This was a key piece of the larger marketing strategy and highlighted EQ's role as a trusted advisor that delivers strategic insight and operations expertise through its core business units to provide clients a greater knowledge per share.

"This campaign embodies the exceptional work done by our colleagues throughout EQ," said Sara Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer of EQ U.S.. "Our employees have truly embraced the new combined organization, demonstrating enthusiasm for being among the 6,500 global employees of a powerhouse organization. It's gratifying to earn such recognition for our efforts that highlight the exceptional service we provide to clients as their trusted advisor."

EQ's marketing and communications department developed a comprehensive internal strategy that involved all staff emails, pre-emptive collaboration with leaders, and a video introducing the new EQ U.S. and the greater knowledge per share positioning. It also meant the provision of resources such as brand guidelines, templates, client talking points and presentation materials specified for various client-facing roles across the company's diverse business lines, and direct links to the new website guiding employees through the updated structure.

"EQ has shown to the business world the impact a group of creative and business-minded people can help solve real challenges to meet clients' needs," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud of all of our winners and congratulate them all for their successes."

EQ was selected for this honor by a panel of volunteer judges comprised of experts from around the world and scored using Business Intelligence Group's in-house statistical methodologies.

"The Greater Knowledge Per Share campaign has been a great success for our organization, highlighting the exceptional service provided by our employees," said Martin Flanigan, CEO of EQ U.S. "As a combined organization under one brand (EQ), we are reinforcing our reputation as a trusted advisor to organizations throughout their corporate lifecycle. We are grateful to Business Intelligence Group for recognizing the thoughtful planning and collaborative execution that went into this campaign."

For more information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/pr-and-marketing-excellence-awards.

About EQ

EQ are specialists in helping you better understand and manage the ownership of your company through critical events across the corporate lifecycle. As trusted advisors, we provide strategic insight and operations expertise through our core business units in Private Company Services, Transfer Agent Services, Employee Plan Solutions, Proxy Services, and Bankruptcy. Globally we serve 6,700 clients (49% of the FTSE 100 UK and 35% of the S&P 500), with over 30 million shareholders, through 6,500 employees in 5 markets around the world. Learn more at equiniti.com/us.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Brian Hart

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 101

[email protected]

SOURCE EQ