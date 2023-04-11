EQB Inc. to report Q1 2023 results May 2, 2023, host earnings call May 3, 2023, and host Shareholders' Meeting May 17, 2023

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) will report its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 after the markets close on May 2, 2023.

Financial results conference call and webcast: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2023

EQB's Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer and Ron Tratch, Chief Risk Officer will host the first-quarter conference call and webcast on May 3, 2023.

The listen-only webcast with accompanying slides will be available at: eqbank.investorroom.com/events-webcasts

To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416.764.8609 five minutes prior to the start time.

Call archive

A replay of the conference call with the accompanying slides will be archived on EQB's Investor Relations website: https://eqbank.investorroom.com/quarterly-results?cat=109

Annual Shareholders' Meeting: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 17, 2023

EQB will host its annual meeting of shareholders on May 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format by way of a live webcast to enable all shareholders to participate using their preferred digital device from anywhere in the world.

The business of the meeting will include the election of the Board of Directors, appointment of the auditors, and a vote (on an advisory basis) on our approach to executive compensation. The Say-on-Pay vote approving EQB's approach to executive compensation is a first-time measure and part of our approach to consistently evolving and improving our corporate governance standards.

David LeGresley and Lynn McDonald are not standing for re-election having reached their 12-year term limit. David retires as Chair of the Board (since 2014). We sincerely thank all Directors, including our retirees, for their outstanding leadership and commitment to EQB.

The Board plans to name Michael Hanley as our next Chair, a role he is well suited to perform given his extensive leadership and governance experience which includes serving as Lead Director of Nuvei Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed Canadian fintech company and Director of Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., where he is also the chair of the audit committee. Previously, Mr. Hanley was a Lead Director of BRP Inc., a global recreational products leader, Director of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., and a Director of Shawcor Ltd. among others. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice-President, Operations and Strategic Initiatives at National Bank of Canada, and Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Alcan Inc.

Information on all resolutions and directions on how to participate in the meeting can be found in Management's Information Circular available at https://eqbank.investorroom.com/annual-reports?cat=107

Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can submit their questions either before or during the meeting.

About EQB Inc.

Equitable Bank—Canada's Challenger Bank™—is a wholly owned subsidiary of EQB Inc., which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) and serves more than 488,000 customers. Equitable Bank's wholly owned subsidiary Concentra Bank supports Canadian credit unions and their approximately 6 million members. With nearly $103 billion in combined assets under management and administration, Equitable Bank has a clear mandate to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. Founded more than 50 years ago, Canada's Challenger Bank™ provides diversified personal and commercial banking, and through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca) has been named the top Schedule I Bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks 2022 and 2021 lists. Please visit equitablebank.ca for more details.

Investor contact:

Richard Gill

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

[email protected] Media contact:

Deborah Chatterton

Director, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE EQB Inc.