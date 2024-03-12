EQB publishes proxy circular and provides notice of annual and special shareholder meeting

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) (TSX: EQB.PR.C) today announces it has filed notice of its 2024 annual and special meeting of shareholders, management information circular and management proxy circular with regulators.

EQB's annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Shareholders and interested parties can review relevant information and join the virtual meeting at our website.

The proxy circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting and voting items of note, including director elections and approvals of an amended share option plan and treasury share unit plan.

The circular, annual report and other relevant annual disclosure can be found on our website, on SEDAR+ and on the website of our transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company. Shareholders may also request paper copies of these documents to be mailed.

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C) is a leading digital financial services company with $119 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger Bank™, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 607,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank.ca), its customers have named it the best bank in Canada on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Please visit eqb.investorroom.com for more details.

Investor contact:

Sandie Douville

VP, Investor Relations & ESG Strategy

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

