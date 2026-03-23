EQT AB publishes Annual & Sustainability Report for 2025

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB (publ) has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report ("the Report") for 2025. The Report is available at www.eqtgroup.com/shareholders. The Report explores EQT's journey over the three decades since its founding, focused on the past six years as a listed company, and highlights EQT's long-term growth strategy.

EQT delivered a year of strong execution, navigated a volatile market environment, stayed disciplined in its investment pacing, driving exits and managing cash flows on behalf of its clients. EQT announced total investments of EUR 30 billion1) across its focus themes and achieved a record EUR 34 billion in total realizations2), its most active exit year ever. EQT retained its position as the most successful private markets firm globally in terms of Equity Capital Markets activity3).

Per Franzén, CEO and Managing Partner, who stepped into the role at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2025, said: "EQT has a truly global platform, a diversified offering of investment strategies across asset classes and a three-decade long track record of performance. During 2025 we made good progress further strengthening EQT's platform, expanding our business in line with evolving client needs, positioning EQT as the most attractive client-centric private markets firm of scale, delivering industry-leading performance and solutions globally."

Conni Jonsson, who founded EQT in 1994 and has served as Chairperson since 20124), contributes his final letter to shareholders in this year's Report, as he prepares to hand over the chairmanship at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in May. Under his leadership, EQT has grown from a single Nordic fund of EUR 300 million into a global private markets platform managing EUR 270 billion in total assets across more than 50 active funds, with a presence in countries representing more than 80 percent of global GDP.

Conni Jonsson, Founder and Chairperson, said: "When we started EQT, our ambition was to combine an industrial and long-term ownership approach with a modern, entrepreneurial investment firm. We wanted to be global yet grounded, performance-driven yet values-led. Over the past three decades, we have developed close to 700 companies, while delivering consistent and outsized returns to our investors. During the past 15 years alone, the portfolio companies have added 260,000 employees5) during the EQT funds ownership period, helping to fuel the broader economy."

EQT AB's Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on 12 May 2026 at 15.00 CEST and notice to the meeting will be given in due course.

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 CET on 23 March 2026.

EQT funds including co-investment volumes EQT funds' exits and realizations for co-investors Most successful in terms of transaction volumes. Dealogic: Includes all sponsor-related deals, measured in terms of transaction volume Conni Jonsson was the sole board member of EQT AB from 13 January 2012 until 26 August 2013, when he was elected Chairperson of the board Includes FTE data post 2008 for all control investments

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

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