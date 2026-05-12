EQT AB resolves on repurchase of own ordinary shares

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of EQT AB ("EQT") has resolved to repurchase a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares. Repurchases may be made during the period 20 July – 4 September 2026.

The resolution is made by virtue of the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on 12 May 2026 to repurchase own shares.





A maximum of 4,368,899 ordinary shares (0.35% of EQT's share capital) are to be repurchased, and the total maximum amount is SEK 2,500,000,000.





The repurchase corresponds to approximately SEK 1,362m based on the closing price for EQT's share on Nasdaq Stockholm on 11 May 2026 1 .





. Repurchases may be made during the period 20 July – 4 September 2026.





The share buyback program is executed to offset the potential dilution impact from shares delivered to EQT's employees under its Share and Option incentive programs.

Purpose and terms

The purpose of the repurchase program is to adjust EQT's capital structure (by way of cancellation of shares) and to allocate shares to the Company's Board members. The repurchase program will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The repurchase program will be managed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") that, based on the trading order given by EQT to SEB, makes its trading decisions regarding timing of the acquisitions independently of EQT.

The repurchase program resolved by the Board is subject to the following terms:

Repurchases may only be effected on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (the "Rulebook") as well as in accordance with MAR and the Safe Harbour Regulation.



Repurchases may be made on one or several occasions during the period 12 July - 4 September 2026.



Repurchases may only be effected at a price per share within the price interval applying on Nasdaq Stockholm from time to time, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price continuously disseminated by Nasdaq Stockholm, and in accordance with the restrictions relating to price in the Safe Harbour Regulation.



Repurchases may only be effected in accordance with the restrictions regarding volume for acquisitions of own shares stated in the Rulebook and in the Safe Harbour Regulation.



A maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares may be repurchased for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000.



Payment for the shares shall be made in cash.

The number of shares in EQT as of the date of this press release is set out in the table below. The resolution to cancel 8,505,092 ordinary shares made by Annual Shareholders' Meeting earlier today is pending registration with the Swedish Company Registration Office but has been reflected in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares2 1,226,602,864 1,226,602,864 Number of shares owned by EQT AB3 56,664,765 56,664,765 Number of outstanding shares 1,169,938,099 1,169,938,099

1 SEK SEK 311.7 / share.

2 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

3 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-resolves-on-repurchase-of-own-ordinary-shares,c4347497

The following files are available for download: