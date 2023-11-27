STOCKHOLM, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2024 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2023.

The Nomination Committee consists of:

Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB

Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Bark Partners AB

Cynthia Lee, appointed by Jean Eric Salata

Anders Oscarsson, appointed by AMF Pension & Funds

Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 31 August 2023, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee together represented approximately 37 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Monday, 27 May 2024.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to [email protected], or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, SE-103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 1 March 2024, at the latest.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, [email protected], +46 8 506 55 334

