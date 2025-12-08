EQT agrees to sale of shares in Galderma Group AG to L'Oréal S.A.

C. 24 million shares to be sold

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to previous announcements, an affiliate of the funds known as EQT VIII ("EQT") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement to sell c. 24 million shares in Galderma Group AG (SIX: GALD) (the "Company") to L'Oréal S.A at an undisclosed premium (the "Sale"). Out of the total shares to be sold, c. 6 million are attributable to EQT.

The closing of the Sale is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

