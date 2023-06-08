EQT Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) ("EQT") today announced the consideration payable with respect to its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to $300.0 million aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount") of its outstanding 6.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes").

The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Tender Offer, including the consideration payable:

Title of Notes

CUSIP

Number

Principal Amount

Outstanding

Maximum

Tender Amount

Reference U.S. Treasury Security

Reference

U.S. Treasury

Yield

Fixed

Spread

Early

Tender

Premium(1)

Early Tender

Consideration(1)(2)

Approximate

Proration

Factor(3) 6.125%

Senior Notes

due 2025

26884LAH2

$901,521,000

$300,000,000

1.375% U.S.

Treasury

Notes due

January 31,

2025

4.747 %

+115 bps

$30.00

$1,003.32

44.7 %















(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase. (2) Inclusive of the Early Tender Premium. (3) The proration factor has been rounded to the nearest tenth of a percentage point for presentation purposes.

The Tender Offer is being made upon and is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated May 24, 2023 (as amended, the "Offer to Purchase"). As set forth in the Offer to Purchase, withdrawal rights for the Tender Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2023. As a result, tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn.

The consideration (the "Early Tender Consideration") to be paid per $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 7, 2023 (the "Early Tender Date") and accepted for purchase was determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread specified in the table above, plus the yield to maturity of the U.S. Treasury security specified in the table above, calculated as of 10:00 a.m., New York City time, today, and is set forth in the table above.

The Early Tender Date was the last date and time for holders to tender their Notes in order to be eligible to receive the Early Tender Consideration, which includes an early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition to the Early Tender Consideration, holders whose Notes are purchased in the Tender Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from and including the last interest payment date for the Notes up to, but not including, the Early Settlement Date (as defined below).

Payment for Notes accepted for purchase is expected to be made on June 9, 2023 (the "Early Settlement Date"). EQT's obligation to accept for payment and to pay for the Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Because the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date exceeded the Maximum Tender Amount, EQT will accept the Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis based on the proration factor described in the Offer to Purchase and set forth in the table above.

Although the Tender Offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 22, 2023, because holders of Notes subject to the Tender Offer validly tendered and did not validly withdraw Notes on or before the Early Tender Date in an aggregate principal amount that exceeds the Maximum Tender Amount, EQT does not expect to accept for purchase any tenders of Notes after the Early Tender Date. EQT reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer, (ii) extend, terminate or withdraw the Tender Offer, (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount, or (iv) otherwise amend the Tender Offer in any respect.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as Lead Dealer Managers and M&T Securities, Inc. and WauBank Securities LLC are acting as Co-Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. Any persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect) or Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. at (833) 498-1660 (toll-free) or [email protected].

The Information Agent and Tender Agent for the Tender Offer is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and any related Tender Offer materials may be obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation by calling (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or (855) 654-2015 (all others, toll-free) or by emailing [email protected].

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

