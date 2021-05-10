EQT Announces Private Offering of $1.0 Billion of New Senior Notes

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the "Company" or "EQT") today announced that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 and senior notes due 2031 (together, the "Notes" and such offering, the "Offering") in a private placement to eligible purchasers under Rule 144A and Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

EQT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit facility, to fund the cash consideration relating to its previously announced acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. No assurance can be made that the Offering will be consummated on its proposed terms or at all.

