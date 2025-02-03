EQT completes sale of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services pursuant to Rule 144

News provided by

EQT

Feb 03, 2025, 18:37 ET

  • The sale resulted in gross proceeds of c. USD177 million 

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of the funds known as EQT Infrastructure III and EQT Infrastructure IV ("EQT") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of c. 3.7 million shares of common stock of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE: KGS) (the "Company") for gross proceeds of c. USD177 million. The Sale was made on January 30, 2025, pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as the broker for the Sale.

Contact
EQT Press Office, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-completes-sale-of-common-stock-of-kodiak-gas-services-pursuant-to-rule-144,c4099952

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4099952/3242639.pdf

EQT - Kodiak Rule 144 Sale - Press Release (3 Feb 2025)

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

EQT Real Estate acquires 477-unit residential estate on the southern edge of Berlin through its European Living Strategy

EQT Real Estate, through its European Living Strategy, has signed an agreement with Pictet Alternative Advisors to jointly acquire a residential...

EQT Future to acquire a majority stake in DESOTEC, a leader in circular mobile filtration solutions

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Future fund (or "EQT") has agreed to acquire a majority stake in DESOTEC (the "Company"), a leader in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Gas

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics