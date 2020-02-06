EQT Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2019 Earnings Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) will host a conference call with security analysts on February 27, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operational results, and other matters, with respect to the fourth quarter and year-end 2019. A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the discussion. The Company plans to issue its financial and operating results prior to the market opening on the same day.

To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, visit the EQT's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will also be available via the investor relations website for seven days following the live call.

About EQT Corporation:

EQT Corporation is a natural gas production company with emphasis in the Appalachian Basin and operations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. With 130 years of experience and a long-standing history of good corporate citizenship, EQT is the largest producer of natural gas in the United States. As a leader in the use of advanced horizontal drilling technology, EQT is committed to minimizing the impact of drilling-related activities and reducing its overall environmental footprint. Through safe and responsible operations, EQT is helping to meet our nation's demand for clean-burning energy, while continuing to provide a rewarding workplace and support for activities that enrich the communities where its employees live and work.

EQT Management speaks to investors from time to time and the analyst presentation for these discussions, which is updated periodically, is available via the Company's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com.

