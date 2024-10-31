EQT Exeter to acquire 94,000 square-meters across four warehouses in Germany

Transaction comprises an attractive collection of high-quality properties in key distribution locations with capacity to serve a wide range of tenants

All four properties are fully-leased, with significant rental growth potential

EQT Exeter's leasing and property management team plans to enhance value, particularly through significant sustainability-focused improvements

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Exeter, a leading global real estate investment manager, today announced that the EQT Exeter European Logistics Value Fund IV ("EQT Exeter") has entered into an exclusive agreement to acquire four logistics properties, strategically located across the cities of Munich, Nuremberg, and Frankfurt in Germany, from VIB Vermögen AG.

The warehouses provide a high degree of third-party usability through the properties' design and locations. The buildings are located across three prime German submarkets offering excellent access to the national road network. They are situated in supply-constrained consumption conurbations proximate to highly sought-after production and distribution hubs. The properties are fully-leased by five tenants, and offer the potential for significant value creation through future rental growth and sustainability-focused enhancements.

The transaction aligns with EQT Exeter's focus on acquiring high-quality assets in key European submarkets, and further strengthens its presence in the Southern German logistics market. The properties are well-suited to benefit from EQT Exeter's comprehensive asset and property management expertise, underpinned by its extensive local real estate team with experience in supporting assets throughout the entire property management lifecycle.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

