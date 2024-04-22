EQT further expands private wealth team with appointment of Peter Aliprantis as head of private wealth for the Americas

Peter will lead EQT's private wealth efforts across the region.

Peter brings more than 25 years of private wealth experience; previously led intermediary distribution for TPG Angelo Gordon.

Marah Marshall will take on a newly created role leading EQT's global private wealth strategic partnerships.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is thrilled to announce the appointment of Peter Aliprantis as partner and head of EQT's fast-growing Private Wealth Management business in the Americas. Peter will report to Peter Beske Nielsen, partner and global head of private wealth, and will be based in EQT's New York office.

Helping our private wealth clients gain access to private market investments is among EQT's key strategic growth initiatives. Private wealth represents about 9% of total client commitments across active EQT funds today. We remain laser focused on continuously innovating new ways to give individual investors the same opportunity to benefit from EQT's track record of value creation and strong performance, based on our active ownership approach, as our global institutional clients have enjoyed for the past three decades.

"With more than 25 years of private wealth experience, working across private banks, wirehouses, family offices and digital platforms, Peter is the perfect fit to lead our growing private wealth team in the Americas. He takes an entrepreneurial approach to expanding new strategies and clearly exemplifies EQT's values," said Suzanne Donohoe, EQT's Chief Commercial Officer. "Now that the EQT Exeter Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (EQRT) has broken escrow, and with other products under development, we continue to be excited about the opportunities to expand our private wealth focus in the region. I would like to thank Marah Marshall, who will move to a newly created global role focused on EQT's strategic partnerships in the private wealth space, for her tireless dedication and leadership of the Private Wealth Management team thus far."

Peter Aliprantis said, "EQT has already built an impressive private wealth business globally and in the Americas. I could not be more excited about the growth opportunity ahead of us, particularly for a firm with such a strong track record of performance and active ownership. I look forward to helping EQT continue to expand its footprint in this space across the region."

Peter joins EQT from TPG Angelo Gordon, where he spent 12 years as a managing director focused on new business development and Intermediary Distribution. Prior to joining TPG Angelo Gordon, he was a partner and managing director of Global Intermediary Distribution at FrontPoint Partners, LLC, where he managed the global distribution of the firm's alternative investment products to Ultra-High Net Worth investors, Family Offices, and Investment Advisors.

