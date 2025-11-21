EQT Future to acquire a majority stake in DESOTEC, a leader in circular mobile filtration solutions

EQT Future to acquire a majority stake in DESOTEC from Blackstone

DESOTEC's mobile filtration solutions enable industrial customers to remove pollutants through its circular "Filtration-as-a-Service" model, which delivers recurring revenues while driving demonstrated environmental impact

EQT Future aims to support DESOTEC's continued growth across Europe and accelerate its expansion in North America, where the mobile filtration market remains in its early stages

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Future fund (or "EQT") has agreed to acquire a majority stake in DESOTEC (the "Company"), a leader in circular mobile filtration solutions, from private equity funds managed by Blackstone, which will remain a minority investor.

As part of the transaction, EQT is partnering with two renowned German family offices, Athos and Merckle, who will co-invest alongside EQT Future.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Roeselare, Belgium, DESOTEC helps customers remove pollutants such as VOCs, PFAS, and hydrogen sulfide from air, water, and soil. The Company's circular "Filtration-as-a-Service" model integrates mobile filter rental, logistics, and in-house carbon reactivation, providing customers with a cost-efficient way to meet increasingly stringent environmental standards BY minimizing emissions and waste.

DESOTEC operates the world's largest fleet of mobile (re)-activated carbon filters, combining innovative technical solutions to more than 2,000 customers across Europe and North America. The Company's business model generates strong recurring revenues and customer retention, underscoring the mission-critical nature of its service and DESOTEC's compelling value proposition for customers.

EQT and Blackstone plan to support DESOTEC's continued growth across Europe, where significant growth opportunities remain in less penetrated markets, and to accelerate its expansion in North America, where the Company established operations in 2023. The North American market for mobile filtration is still in its early stages but is underpinned by a growing focus on air and water quality, as well as rising demand for circular, compliance-driven solutions.

Andreas Aschenbrenner, Partner within EQT Future's advisory team, said: "We are truly excited to acquire a majority stake in DESOTEC, a company that EQT has known for almost a decade, in partnership with management and Blackstone. DESOTEC combines an attractive business model with measurable environmental impact. EQT sees significant potential to continue scaling DESOTEC's circular filtration platform in North America and further across Europe, helping industries operate more sustainably. We are also pleased to welcome the Athos and Merckle family offices as co-investors alongside EQT Future in DESOTEC's next phase of growth."

Mark Thys, CEO of DESOTEC, said: "DESOTEC's purpose has always been clear – to protect the planet through cleaner air, water, and soil. Partnering with EQT Future will no doubt allow us to further strengthen our ability to accelerate growth in new regions, continue innovating our circular model, and support our customers and industries as they adapt to the world's most ambitious environmental standards in a cost-effective, operationally flexible, and compliant manner."

Juergen Pinker, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: "We are proud to have joined DESOTEC on this journey, which saw the company enter the US market for the first time and become a truly global player. As a minority investor, we look forward to supporting DESOTEC's continued growth and innovation alongside EQT."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals. It is expected to close during H1 2026.

