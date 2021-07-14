EQT Infrastructure to acquire Covanta Holding Corporation, a global leader in Waste-to-Energy solutions, for $20.25 per share

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA), a world leader in sustainable waste and energy solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with EQT Infrastructure ("EQT"), whereby EQT will acquire all shares of Covanta common stock for $20.25 per share. The purchase price represents an approximately 37% premium to Covanta's unaffected share price of $14.78 on June 8th, the day prior to initial media speculation of a transaction. The acquisition is subject to Covanta shareholder approval, as well as customary government approvals, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The agreement resulted from a competitive sale process and is not subject to a financing condition.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement with EQT," said Michael Ranger, Covanta President and CEO. "Our comprehensive analysis during the past nine months has been singularly focused on enhancing value for our shareholders. EQT certainly recognizes the value we see in our business, and this transaction represents an excellent outcome of our strategic review. Furthermore, as an organization dedicated to sustainability and environmental stewardship, EQT shares our vision for a safer, cleaner and more prosperous future through sustainable waste management thereby ensuring no waste is ever wasted. We couldn't ask for a better partner as we embark on this next phase of our company's evolution, delivering on our goal of building a sustainable future for all stakeholders."

Covanta is the world's leading waste-to-energy provider, operating facilities in North America, Europe and the UK. Annually, Covanta's 40 plus facilities process approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses and convert it into renewable electricity to power over one million homes.

Following the completion of the acquisition, EQT will work with Covanta's management team to build upon its impressive strengths including its portfolio of assets that provide essential waste services to municipalities and commercial customers, its long-term community relationships, as well as its numerous growth opportunities, including through a robust UK project pipeline of new waste-to-energy infrastructure and Covanta's Environmental Solutions platform. Covanta will maintain its corporate headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey and its management team is expected to remain in place.

Alex Darden, Partner within EQT Infrastructure's Advisory Team, said, "EQT and Covanta are proven business leaders who share a like-minded approach to environmental stewardship, and this acquisition aligns directly with EQT's thematic approach of investing in sustainable businesses that have a positive impact on society. EQT is excited to partner with the entire Covanta team and to invest in organizational, operational, and digital technology initiatives that will enhance Covanta's ability to provide sustainable solutions to growing waste challenges. As a responsible investor, EQT is committed to working with Covanta on transforming and supporting the energy transition and circular economy across its local communities."

Sam Zell, Covanta's Chairman of the Board, commented, "This agreement represents the successful completion of many months of work by members of Covanta's senior leadership team as they executed the in-depth review of the company's operations, growth priorities and capital structure announced in October of last year. This fulsome effort culminated in a competitive process that we believe provides the best risk-adjusted value for shareholders."

About Covanta

Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy ("WtE") facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 600,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit www.covanta.com.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

