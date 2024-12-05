EQT introduces the EQT Transition Infrastructure strategy with the acquisition of energy storage system developer and operator ju:niz Energy

EQT Transition Infrastructure will build on EQT's experience in backing climate-related opportunities across strategies and more than 15 years of investing in energy transition-related infrastructure

The strategy will provide capital, as well as industrial, technological, and sustainability expertise to scale businesses and support the transition to a decarbonized and climate-resilient future

ju:niz Energy (or the "Company"), a battery energy storage system developer and operator, will be the strategy's first highly thematic investment, to be acquired with capital from EQT's balance sheet

Introducing the EQT Transition Infrastructure strategy

EQT Transition Infrastructure will seek to scale businesses that help enable the transition across industries to clean energy and a more resource-efficient, circular economy. Investing in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the strategy will leverage EQT's longstanding industrial experience in building businesses and deep sector expertise, and extensive experience across energy & environmental and transport & logistics investments. It will complement the Value-Add and Active Core strategies in EQT's existing EUR 72 billion1 global infrastructure business. Since its inception over 15 years ago, EQT Infrastructure has invested over EUR 17 billion, including co-investment, in energy transition-related opportunities across 25 platform deals.

The strategy will be led by Jan Vesely, Head of EQT Transition Infrastructure in New York, and Asis Echaniz, Head of EQT Transition Infrastructure Europe in Madrid, and supported by the 130-strong EQT Infrastructure investment team. The strategy will be chaired by Francesco Starace, who joined EQT in 2023 from his position as CEO of Enel, one of the world's largest energy utility companies and a leader in the sustainable energy transition.

Francesco Starace, Partner and Chair of EQT Transition Infrastructure, noted: "According to the International Energy Agency, technologies available today, combined with policy measures and investment, could deliver more than 80% of the emissions reductions needed by 2030. I'm excited that EQT will be able to expand its access to scaling companies with established transition-related solutions, an area that is additive to our existing infrastructure strategies. We also see this as a milestone to deepen EQT's partnerships with our clients by offering a variety of complementary propositions addressing the huge investment need to transition to a low-carbon economy."

Jan Vesely, Partner and Head of EQT Transition Infrastructure, commented: "The pace of technological innovation and a steady reduction in costs, coupled with digitalization and the evolution of AI, continue to drive the need for a transformation of our energy systems and the economy. Against this backdrop, EQT Transition Infrastructure will help emerging but proven solutions and businesses scale, to create the next generation of sustainable energy infrastructure."

EQT invests in Infrastructure and Private Capital climate-related opportunities from early-stage ventures through scale-up to large buyouts. Through these investments, it aims to help strong companies address environmental challenges by driving their growth, improving their operations, and offering relevant solutions through their products and services. EQT has helped 49 portfolio companies, corresponding to 57% of its invested equity, to validate near-term Science Based Targets.2

ju:niz Energy becomes the first investment of the EQT Transition Infrastructure strategy

Headquartered in Aschheim, Germany, ju:niz Energy develops, builds, and operates utility-scale battery energy storage systems to the latest technical standards. EQT will acquire the Company from its founder, Dr. Franz Hauk.

Increasing reliance on renewable, intermittent energy sources, coupled with rising power demand from the electrification of industries and households, requires solutions to strengthen energy grid stability, including in Germany. As the largest European electricity market with rapidly expanding renewable generation capacity, the country offers significant potential for energy storage infrastructure. In this context, ju:niz Energy is well-positioned to deploy utility-scale battery energy storage systems which help support grid stability and advance decarbonization efforts.

EQT will help ju:niz Energy build on its track record and early-mover advantage to expand its business model and become an independent flexibility provider with increased asset ownership. It will support the business to build on its experience across the entire value chain to scale its development of battery energy storage projects and successfully execute on its sizeable pipeline at various levels of maturity.

Asis Echaniz, Partner and Head of EQT Transition Infrastructure Europe, added: "The introduction of this strategy reinforces EQT's commitment to investing towards a climate-resilient future. ju:niz Energy is a perfect example of the type of business that EQT Transition Infrastructure will seek to invest in. We believe its innovative technology has strong underlying economics and the potential to help our energy infrastructure become significantly cleaner, more affordable and resilient. We look forward to partnering with the team during the Company's next stage of growth."

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals. EQT was advised by UBS (financial), Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and Norton Rose Fulbright (legal) and McKinsey (commercial).

