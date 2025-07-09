EQT Life Sciences leads USD 56 million Series D financing in Neuros Medical to commercialize FDA-approved treatment for post-amputation pain

Proceeds will be used to support U.S. commercialization of Altius ® , a direct electrical nerve stimulation system designed to treat chronic, intractable post-amputation pain in adult amputees

, a direct electrical nerve stimulation system designed to treat chronic, intractable post-amputation pain in adult amputees Post-amputation pain is a severely underserved indication, affecting up to 80% of amputees in the U.S., with few effective non-opioid treatment options

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences ("EQT") is pleased to announce that the LSP 7 fund and the EQT Health Economics strategy have co-led the USD 56 million Series D financing round of Neuros Medical, Inc., a U.S.-based medical device company developing breakthrough treatments for chronic post-amputation pain. The oversubscribed round marks a significant milestone in supporting the company's mission to address a critical unmet need.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to support U.S. commercialization of Altius®, a FDA-approved direct electrical nerve stimulation system designed to treat chronic, intractable post-amputation pain in adult amputees.

Post-amputation pain is a severely underserved indication, affecting up to 80 percent of amputees in the U.S., with few effective non-opioid treatment options. The Altius® system delivers targeted nerve stimulation through a patient-controlled, on-demand therapy, and is currently the only FDA-approved solution for post-amputation pain.

David Veino, President and CEO of Neuros Medical, commented: "This funding enables us to scale our commercial operations and expand access to a breakthrough non-opioid treatment for a highly underserved patient population. We are grateful for the support from EQT and our syndicate partners as we continue our mission to relieve pain and restore life for amputees."

Fouad Azzam, Ph.D., Partner in the EQT Life Sciences advisory team, commented: "Neuros Medical is addressing one of the most urgent and overlooked challenges in chronic pain management. EQT believes Altius has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for amputees, and we are proud to partner with this team to bring the therapy to market."

Contact:

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-life-sciences-leads-usd-56-million-series-d-financing-in-neuros-medical-to-commercialize-fda-app,c4204584

The following files are available for download: