EQT Real Estate acquires 477-unit residential estate on the southern edge of Berlin through its European Living Strategy

EQT Real Estate is acquiring a residential estate comprising 17 buildings with 477 residential units in Mahlow, on the southern edge of Berlin - a suburban community offering high-quality living with direct rail access to the city center

The residential estate is in proximity to several new infrastructure projects near the City of Berlin, including Berlin Brandenburg Airport

The acquisition aligns with EQT's European Living Strategy, which focuses on high-quality, modern and affordable homes with long-term and stable value creation opportunities

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Real Estate, through its European Living Strategy, has signed an agreement with Pictet Alternative Advisors to jointly acquire a residential estate located in Mahlow, on the southern edge of Berlin. The transaction represents a significant milestone in expanding the European Living Strategy's footprint in Germany's residential market and a continuation of a successful strategy pursued over the last five years.

The residential estate comprises 17 buildings totaling approximately 34,000 sqm, including 477 residential units, 6 commercial units and 520 parking spaces. Situated in a well-connected suburban location, the estate offers direct rail access to Berlin's city center and benefits from its proximity to several key infrastructure developments in recent years, including the Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

The acquisition aligns with EQT Real Estate's European Living Strategy, which focuses on creating high-quality, modern, and affordable homes in supply-constrained urban areas offering stable, long-term value creation.

Dave O'Brien, Director of German Living Strategies at EQT Real Estate, said: "This acquisition is a significant milestone for our European Living Strategy in the German residential market. Given the sector's strong fundamentals and stable demand, we believe the time is right to pursue further attractive opportunities in the country. The portfolio, sourced through our strong local relationships, offers attractive value-add potential within commuting distance to Berlin - an area benefiting from population growth, improved infrastructure, and a strong mix of amenities. Beyond Berlin, we see similar opportunities across Germany's major metropolitan regions, where limited new supply and growing demand are creating compelling conditions for investment in well-connected areas with strong social infrastructure."

Tom Livelli, Partner and Head of Living Strategies at EQT Real Estate, added: "This transaction exemplifies our European Living Strategy - acquiring and aggregating well-located residential properties and transforming them into high-quality, purpose-built homes that serve both tenants and investors. It reflects our conviction that well-connected suburban areas around Europe's major cities will continue to offer compelling opportunities for modern, affordable living."

Charles Legendre, Investment Manager – Multi Manager Real Estate at Pictet Alternative Advisors, commented: "We are pleased to collaborate with EQT Real Estate on the 'Living' theme in Germany, which aligns with our shared commitment to addressing local housing needs with well-situated and functional housing options. This investment also reflects our emphasis on geographic and sector diversification on behalf of our clients, which we expect to remain essential amid ongoing global macroeconomic shifts."

EQT Real Estate's European Living strategy targets institutional-grade residential-for-rent properties and purpose-built student accommodation across major European cities and higher education hubs where strong demand meets limited and aging housing supply.

EQT Real Estate was advised by Mittelstein Rechtsanwälte (legal), Grant Thornton (tax), and Reelab (technical).

