EQT Real Estate announces sale of 7 million square foot logistics portfolio in key industrial markets across the U.S.

Transaction represents the second tranche of a significant disposition from EQT Real Estate's Core-Plus industrial portfolio

Portfolio comprised of 36 logistics assets totalling approximately 7.3 million square feet

Sale demonstrates continued investor appetite for scaled, stabilized, and well-located logistics assets with embedded growth potential

RADNOR, Pa., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Core-Plus Fund II ('EQT Real Estate') has completed the sale of a 36 property, 7.3 million square foot portfolio of institutional-grade logistics assets located across the United States. An Ares Real Estate fund acquired the portfolio, and Marq Logistics, which represents Ares' vertically integrated global logistics real estate platform and is a leader in the development and operation of modern logistics facilities, will manage the portfolio.

The transaction represents the second tranche of a significant disposition out of EQT Real Estate's Core-Plus industrial portfolio, following a previously completed sale announced in November 2025, at the time the largest U.S. industrial transaction in 2025. The phased execution underscores EQT's ability to strategically segment and exit large-scale core distribution portfolios to maximize value across market cycles.

The assets are well-located across 12 key U.S. distribution markets, including Chicago, Columbus, Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta and the Carolinas, with exposure to major logistics hubs such as Southern California, Memphis, and Cincinnati. The portfolio's positioning provides tenants with direct access to critical transportation infrastructure and large population centers, supporting long-term demand fundamentals.

The portfolio is leased to a diversified, blue-chip tenant base spanning the e-commerce, distribution, food and beverage, and light manufacturing sectors. Built with modern logistics specifications, including 31-foot clear heights, cross deck and rear-load configuration, truck courts and significant parking accommodations, the assets offer efficient functionality and are well-suited to evolving tenant needs.

The disposition reflects EQT Real Estate's disciplined investment approach, focused on assembling high-quality portfolios in supply-constrained markets and driving performance through its hands-on approach to asset management. Over the hold period, EQT Real Estate enhanced the portfolio through targeted leasing initiatives, operational improvements, and strategic capital deployment, resulting in a diversified and income-generating platform with embedded growth potential.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "This transaction highlights EQT Real Estate's strength in creating and realizing value across the investment lifecycle. The team combined thoughtful portfolio construction with EQT Real Estate's differentiated hands-on active management to build a portfolio with strong underlying fundamentals, enhance its performance, and ultimately deliver an outcome that reflects its quality and future potential."

Dave Fazekas, Head of North America Logistics in Ares Real Estate, said: "We are pleased to complete another transaction with the EQT team in acquiring this diversified portfolio of high-quality assets. We look forward to bringing the scale and experience of our vertically integrated logistics platform to further enhance the value of these properties and deepen Ares' presence across key distribution markets."

EQT Real Estate was advised by John Huguenard, Trent Agnew, and Will McCormack of JLL.

Contact

EQT Press Office, [email protected]

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