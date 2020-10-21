EQT Releases its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (EQT or the Company) (NYSE: EQT) today announced the release of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which outlines 2019 operational data and EQT's initiatives and strategies implemented to continuously improve the way it produces environmentally responsible, reliable, low-cost energy. The report details EQT's journey to transform into a modern, digitally-enabled organization, highlights EQT's refreshed strategic initiatives and recent accomplishments within the three ESG pillars, and emphasizes EQT's renewed commitment to all stakeholders.

"EQT is uniquely positioned to continue to build upon its already industry-leading performance and demonstrate the true benefits of natural gas as we move into the future. As highlighted in the report, EQT had the second lowest upstream emissions intensity among global and domestic energy companies reviewed by Enverus1, and the Marcellus Shale accounted for 16% of energy produced, but only 4% of total U.S. onshore emissions. These results highlight the criticality of natural gas – and in particular regional natural gas – in meeting the energy needs of the future," said Toby Z. Rice, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQT Corporation.

Rice continued, "Our efforts over the past 15 months have been about retooling a 130-year old company to become a leader in all aspects of our operations, including on the environmental, social and governance fronts. Our report provides a detailed framework on how we think about our business, and how all of the pieces – from how we manage human capital to how we empower our employees with technological capital – are aligned to execute a cohesive operational, corporate and ESG strategy that drives sustainable, long-term value creation. Some of the key highlights of our efforts are noted below. What excites me most is that the results we are reporting today are only just the beginning, and the baseline of what is possible has yet to be established.

"Our alignment with stakeholders is critical in crafting the EQT needed to support the continuation of the environmental, economic and social benefits of natural gas. At EQT, we believe that engagement, transparency and accountability are the cornerstones of establishing that alignment, and I look forward to our collective journey into the future."

The 2019 report theme, Future Focused, demonstrates EQT's commitment to continued evolution, with the goal of becoming the operator of choice for all stakeholders.

Highlights of EQT's 2019 ESG Report include:

Environmental Stewardship

EQT's methane intensity is approximately 78% lower than the 2025 target set by the ONE Future Coalition for the production sector

EQT realized an approximately 23% decrease in Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions, as compared to 2018

Approximately 81% of EQT's produced water was recycled in 2019

In alignment with EQT's unyielding focus on decreasing completion costs and improving efficiencies while minimizing environmental impact, EQT began electrifying its hydraulic fracturing fleet in late 2019 by using onsite natural gas to power a portion of completions operations

Safety

Zero Tier 1 Process Safety events

EQT's 2019 contractor recordable work-related injury rate decreased by 49% compared to 2018

On average, full-time EQT employees received approximately 11 hours of health and safety training

Implemented a new training program related to water hauler truck safety and rollover prevention

More than 500 contractors and 300 EQT field employees completed the training

Community Investment

In 2019, EQT and the EQT Foundation collectively, along with other corporate funds, contributed more than $29 million to local communities. Of that amount:

to local communities. Of that amount: The EQT Foundation awarded more than $5.1 million in grants, scholarships, and other charitable contributions to non-profit organizations and programs throughout southwestern Pennsylvania , northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio

in grants, scholarships, and other charitable contributions to non-profit organizations and programs throughout southwestern , northern and eastern

EQT's local giving and community sponsorship programs totaled more than $1.0 million



EQT invested $22.9 million to improve roads and associated infrastructure in communities throughout its operating area

Economic Impact

EQT's 2019 activities generated nearly $375 million in state and local tax revenues, supporting state and local governments

in state and local tax revenues, supporting state and local governments In addition to its direct employees, EQT supported approximately 21,260 ancillary jobs across its operations

Through direct, indirect and induced activities, EQT produced approximately $2.9 billion of Gross Domestic Product

As the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, EQT will have an influential impact on the continued trajectory of natural gas as a vital energy source. By promoting and investing in sustainable practices, EQT seeks to create sustainable value for its stakeholders and lessen the impact on the environment and communities, all while creating process efficiencies. EQT is one of the lowest-cost producers of natural gas in the United States, and firmly believes its ESG strategy is an integral part of success for the Company and for all stakeholders.

