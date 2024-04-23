EQT Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights:

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,156 million ; generated $402 million of free cash flow (1) and exited the quarter with approximately $650 million of cash on the balance sheet

; generated of free cash flow and exited the quarter with approximately of cash on the balance sheet Total sales volume of 534 Bcfe, towards the high-end of guidance adjusted for curtailments, reflecting continued operational efficiency gains and strong well performance

Lease operating expenses of $0.10 per Mcfe, below the low-end of guidance despite curtailments, driven by water infrastructure investment benefits

per Mcfe, below the low-end of guidance despite curtailments, driven by water infrastructure investment benefits Total debt and net debt (1) down from $5.8 billion and $5.7 billion at year-end 2023 to $5.5 billion and $4.9 billion , respectively, at quarter-end; $500 million of cash proceeds to be received from the non-operated asset sale to Equinor set to further strengthen balance sheet

down from and at year-end 2023 to and , respectively, at quarter-end; of cash proceeds to be received from the non-operated asset sale to Equinor set to further strengthen balance sheet Signed second non-binding Heads of Agreement with Texas LNG to upsize liquefaction tolling capacity from 0.5 million tonnes per annum to 2 million tonnes per annum beginning in 2028 (2)

Announced transformative acquisition of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (Equitrans Midstream), which will create a premier vertically integrated natural gas business that is well positioned to be a globally competitive American energy leader

Recent MVP in-service filing with FERC significantly de-risks path to Equitrans Midstream deal consummation and EQT's ability to serve growing power generation demand in the Southeast region

Announced agreement with Equinor to sell 40% of EQT's non-operated natural gas assets in Northeast Pennsylvania for total value of more than $1.1 billion , inclusive of expected synergies

President and CEO Toby Z. Rice stated, "The strong operational momentum we achieved last year has carried over into 2024, with our drilling team continuing to perform at exceptional levels, and our completions team again setting a new company record for pumping hours in the month of March. We also saw LOE come in below our forecast, as the benefits of our strategic water infrastructure investments are becoming increasingly tangible to shareholders. These factors contributed to free cash flow generation coming in above internal expectations and we exited the quarter in a strong financial position with nearly $650 million of cash on the balance sheet."

Rice continued, "We also announced the transformational acquisition of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter. The combination of EQT and Equitrans Midstream will create America's first large-scale integrated natural gas business, with assets uniquely positioned to create a well-to-watt solution that will power growing baseload demand associated with the data center and artificial intelligence booms that are burgeoning at the doorstep of our asset base. The global power market is at a key inflection point as we embark on a transformational journey into the age of artificial intelligence and EQT's clean, reliable and affordable natural gas will be foundational to meeting growing power needs both domestically and abroad."

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure. (2) Final terms remain subject to negotiation of a definitive tolling agreement between the parties thereto. Tolling agreement start up subject to change with facility start up timing.

First Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Performance



Three Months Ended March 31,



($ millions, except average realized price and EPS) 2024

2023

Change











Total sales volume (Bcfe) 534

459

75 Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 3.22

$ 4.11

$ (0.89) Net income attributable to EQT $ 103

$ 1,219

$ (1,116) Adjusted net income attributable to EQT (a) $ 365

$ 669

$ (304) Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.23

$ 3.10

$ (2.87) Adjusted EPS (a) $ 0.82

$ 1.70

$ (0.88) Net income $ 103

$ 1,219

$ (1,116) Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 1,012

$ 1,278

$ (266) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,156

$ 1,663

$ (507) Adjusted operating cash flow (a) $ 951

$ 1,237

$ (286) Capital expenditures, excluding noncontrolling interests $ 549

$ 464

$ 85 Free cash flow (a) $ 402

$ 774

$ (372)

(a) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

Per Unit Operating Costs

The following table presents certain of the Company's production-related operating costs on a per unit basis.



Three Months Ended March 31, Per Unit ($/Mcfe) 2024

2023







Gathering $ 0.58

$ 0.67 Transmission 0.32

0.34 Processing 0.13

0.12 Lease operating expense (LOE) 0.10

0.06 Production taxes 0.09

0.04 Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 0.14

0.11 Total per unit operating costs $ 1.36

$ 1.34







Production depletion $ 0.90

$ 0.83

Gathering expense decreased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due primarily to the lower gathering cost structure that resulted from the Company's ownership of the gathering assets acquired in the Company's acquisition of Tug Hill and XcL Midstream (the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream Acquisition).

Transmission expense decreased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due primarily to increased sales volume from the assets acquired in the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream Acquisition.

LOE increased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due primarily to increased LOE from the assets acquired in the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream Acquisition.

Production taxes increased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due to increased West Virginia property tax expense from the assets acquired in the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream Acquisition and higher price as well as increased severance tax expense from increased volumes from the assets acquired in the Tug Hill and XcL Midstream Acquisition.

SG&A increased on a per Mcfe basis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 due primarily to higher personnel costs due to increased workforce headcount.

Pending Equitrans Midstream Acquisition

The Company previously announced its agreement to acquire Equitrans Midstream via a series of integrated mergers with indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, which, upon effectiveness, would result in each share of Equitrans Midstream common stock issued and outstanding converting into 0.3504 shares of EQT common stock, with cash issued in lieu of fractional shares (the Equitrans Midstream Acquisition).

The Equitrans Midstream Acquisition will create a large-scale, integrated natural gas producer with a low-cost structure that provides investors with the best risk-adjusted exposure to natural gas prices.

The closing of the Equitrans Midstream Acquisition remains subject to, among other things, the approval of the transaction by shareholders of each of EQT and Equitrans Midstream, and customary regulatory approvals, including the termination or expiration of the applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had no borrowings and $15 million of letters of credit outstanding under its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility. Total liquidity as of March 31, 2024 was $3.1 billion.

As of March 31, 2024, total debt and net debt(1) were $5.5 billion and $4.9 billion, respectively, compared to $5.8 billion and $5.7 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Disclosures section of this news release for the definition of, and other important information regarding, this non-GAAP financial measure.

2024 Outlook

The Company updated its expectation of 2024 total sales volume to 2,100 – 2,200 Bcfe, which assumes 1 Bcf/d of operated production curtailments through May and embeds future curtailment optionality dependent on market conditions. The Company reiterates its maintenance capital expenditures of $1,950 – $2,050 million in 2024 and strategic growth capital expenditures, which target opportunistic, high-return water, midstream and other infrastructure and land opportunities, are expected to total $200 – $300 million in 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company plans to turn-in-line (TIL) 28 – 42 net wells. Total sales volume in the second quarter of 2024 is expected to be 455 – 505 Bcfe, which assumes 1 Bcf/d of operated production curtailments through May and expected non-operated production curtailments and TIL deferrals.

All guidance items exclude the impact of the pending Equitrans Midstream Acquisition and non-operated asset transaction with Equinor.

2024 Guidance(a)

Production

Q2 2024

Full Year 2024 Total sales volume (Bcfe)

455 – 505

2,100 – 2,200 Liquids sales volume, excluding ethane (Mbbl)

3,250 – 3,550

14,550 – 15,350 Ethane sales volume (Mbbl)

1,250 – 1,400

5,250 – 5,650 Total liquids sales volume (Mbbl)

4,500 – 4,950

19,800 – 21,000









Btu uplift (MMBtu/Mcf)

1.050 – 1.060

1.050 – 1.060









Average differential ($/Mcf)

($0.75) – ($0.65)

($0.70) – ($0.50)









Resource Counts







Top-hole rigs

1 – 2

1 – 2 Horizontal rigs

2 – 3

2 – 3 Frac crews

3 – 4

3 – 4









Per Unit Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)







Gathering

$0.51 – $0.53

$0.52 – $0.54 Transmission

$0.43 – $0.45

$0.42 – $0.44 Processing

$0.12 – $0.14

$0.11 – $0.13 LOE

$0.14 – $0.16

$0.11 – $0.13 Production taxes

$0.08 – $0.10

$0.07 – $0.09 SG&A

$0.15 – $0.17

$0.14 – $0.16 Total per unit operating costs

$1.43 – $1.55

$1.37 – $1.49









Capital Expenditures ($ Millions)







Maintenance

$490 – $540

$1,950 – $2,050 Strategic growth

$55 – $80

$200 – $300 Total capital expenditures

$545 – $620

$2,150 – $2,350

(a) Assumes Mountain Valley Pipeline in-service date during June 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast Information

The Company's conference call with securities analysts begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday April 24, 2024 and will be broadcast live via webcast. An accompanying presentation is available on the Company's investor relations website, www.ir.eqt.com under "Events & Presentations." To access the live audio webcast, visit the Company's investor relations website at ir.eqt.com. A replay will be archived and available for one year in the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Hedging (as of April 19, 2024)

The following table summarizes the approximate volume and prices of the Company's NYMEX hedge positions. The difference between the fixed price and NYMEX price is included in average differential presented in the Company's price reconciliation.



Q2 2024 (a)

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025 Hedged Volume (MMDth) 260

242

255

222

224 Hedged Volume (MMDth/d) 2.9

2.6

2.8

2.5

2.5 Swaps – Short

















Volume (MMDth) 215

197

203

118

178 Avg. Price ($/Dth) $ 3.26

$ 3.25

$ 3.24

$ 3.39

$ 3.08 Calls – Long

















Volume (MMDth) 13

13

13

—

— Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 3.20

$ 3.20

$ 3.20

$ —

$ — Calls – Short

















Volume (MMDth) 61

62

66

104

46 Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 4.22

$ 4.22

$ 4.22

$ 3.98

$ 3.48 Puts – Long

















Volume (MMDth) 45

45

52

104

46 Avg. Strike ($/Dth) $ 4.05

$ 4.05

$ 3.68

$ 3.19

$ 2.83 Option Premiums

















Cash Settlement of Deferred

Premiums (millions) $ (4)

$ (4)

$ —

$ —

$ —

(a) April 1 through June 30.

The Company has also entered into transactions to hedge basis. The Company may use other contractual agreements from time to time to implement its commodity hedging strategy.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

This news release includes the non-GAAP financial measures described below. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information only and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income attributable to EQT Corporation, net income, diluted earnings per share, net cash provided by operating activities, total operating revenues, total debt, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital, tax structure, and historic costs of depreciable assets.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to EQT and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (Adjusted EPS)

Adjusted net income attributable to EQT is defined as net income attributable to EQT Corporation, excluding loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that the Company's management believes do not reflect the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EPS is defined as adjusted net income attributable to EQT divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. The Company's management believes adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it helps facilitate comparisons of operating performance and earnings trends across periods by excluding the impact of items that, in their opinion, do not reflect the Company's core operating performance. For example, adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS reflect only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measures exclude the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement.

The table below reconciles adjusted net income attributable to EQT and adjusted EPS with net income attributable to EQT Corporation and diluted earnings per share, respectively, the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, each as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(Thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to EQT Corporation $ 103,488

$ 1,218,548 Add (deduct):





Loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 147

16,528 Impairment and expiration of leases 9,209

10,546 Gain on derivatives (106,511)

(824,852) Net cash settlements received on derivatives 451,004

157,000 Premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period (34,669)

(99,417) Other expenses (a) 22,852

19,662 Income from investments (2,260)

(4,764) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 3,449

(6,606) Non-cash interest expense (amortization) 3,030

3,414 Tax impact of non-GAAP items (b) (85,131)

178,504 Adjusted net income attributable to EQT $ 364,608

$ 668,563







Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 444,967

393,883 Diluted EPS $ 0.23

$ 3.10 Adjusted EPS $ 0.82

$ 1.70

(a) Other expenses primarily consist of transaction costs associated with acquisitions and other strategic transactions, costs related to exploring new venture opportunities and executive severance. (b) The tax impact of non-GAAP items represents the incremental tax benefit (expense) that would have been incurred had these items been excluded from net income attributable to EQT Corporation, which resulted in blended tax rates of 24.6% and 24.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The rates differ from the Company's statutory tax rate due primarily to state taxes, including valuation allowances limiting certain state tax benefits.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and depletion, loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets, impairments, the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and certain other items that the Company's management believes do not reflect the Company's core operating performance. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it helps facilitate comparisons of operating performance and earnings trends across periods by excluding the impact of items that, in their opinion, do not reflect the Company's core operating performance. For example, adjusted EBITDA reflects only the impact of settled derivative instruments and excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement.

The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most comparable financial measure as calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(Thousands) Net income $ 103,063

$ 1,219,233 Add (deduct):





Interest expense, net 54,371

46,546 Income tax expense 24,302

356,646 Depreciation and depletion 486,750

387,685 Loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 147

16,528 Impairment and expiration of leases 9,209

10,546 Gain on derivatives (106,511)

(824,852) Net cash settlements received on derivatives 451,004

157,000 Premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period (34,669)

(99,417) Other expenses (a) 22,852

19,662 Income from investments (2,260)

(4,764) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 3,449

(6,606) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,011,707

$ 1,278,207

(a) Other expenses primarily consist of transaction costs associated with acquisitions and other strategic transactions, costs related to exploring new venture opportunities and executive severance.

Adjusted Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Adjusted operating cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less changes in other assets and liabilities. Free cash flow is defined as adjusted operating cash flow less accrual-based capital expenditures, excluding capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company's management believes adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's liquidity, including the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of its capital requirements and return cash to shareholders.

The table below reconciles adjusted operating cash flow and free cash flow with net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(Thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,155,663

$ 1,662,768 Increase in changes in other assets and liabilities (205,122)

(425,676) Adjusted operating cash flow $ 950,541

$ 1,237,092 Less: Capital expenditures (548,987)

(468,905) Add: Capital expenditures attributable to noncontrolling interests —

5,378 Free cash flow $ 401,554

$ 773,565

Adjusted Operating Revenues

Adjusted operating revenues (also referred to as total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives) is defined as total operating revenues, less the revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement and net marketing services and other revenues. The Company's management believes that this measure provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it helps facilitate comparisons of operating performance and earnings trends across periods. Adjusted operating revenues reflects only the impact of settled derivative contracts; thus, the measure excludes the often-volatile revenue impact of changes in the fair value of derivative instruments prior to settlement. The measure also excludes net marketing services and other revenues because it is unrelated to the revenue for the Company's natural gas and liquids production.

The table below reconciles adjusted operating revenues to total operating revenues, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as reported in the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Operations to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(Thousands, unless otherwise noted) Total operating revenues $ 1,412,268

$ 2,661,071 (Deduct) add:





Gain on derivatives (106,511)

(824,852) Net cash settlements received on derivatives 451,004

157,000 Premiums paid for derivatives that settled during the period (34,669)

(99,417) Net marketing services and other (1,852)

(5,861) Adjusted operating revenues $ 1,720,240

$ 1,887,941







Total sales volume (MMcfe) 534,050

458,805 Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 3.22

$ 4.11

Net Debt

Net debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Total debt includes the Company's current portion of debt, revolving credit facility borrowings, term loan facility borrowings, senior notes and note payable to EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The Company's management believes net debt provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and assists them in evaluating the Company's leverage since the Company could choose to use its cash and cash equivalents to retire debt.

The table below reconciles net debt with total debt, the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, as derived from the Statements of Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023









(Thousands) Current portion of debt (a) $ 606,967

$ 292,432 Term loan facility borrowings 497,390

1,244,265 Senior notes 4,319,747

4,176,180 Note payable to EQM 80,637

82,236 Total debt 5,504,741

5,795,113 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 648,048

80,977 Net debt $ 4,856,693

$ 5,714,136

(a) As of March 31, 2024, the current portion of debt included the Company's senior notes due February 1, 2025 and a portion of the note payable to EQM. As of December 31, 2023, the current portion of debt included the Company's 1.75% convertible notes and a portion of the note payable to EQM. See the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 for further discussion.

EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(Thousands, except per share amounts) Operating revenues:





Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil $ 1,303,905

$ 1,830,358 Gain on derivatives 106,511

824,852 Net marketing services and other 1,852

5,861 Total operating revenues 1,412,268

2,661,071 Operating expenses:





Transportation and processing 545,181

514,984 Production 102,319

47,940 Exploration 916

952 Selling, general and administrative 73,053

51,894 Depreciation and depletion 486,750

387,685 Loss on sale/exchange of long-lived assets 147

16,528 Impairment and expiration of leases 9,209

10,546 Other operating expenses 11,973

19,662 Total operating expenses 1,229,548

1,050,191 Operating income 182,720

1,610,880 Income from investments (2,260)

(4,764) Other income (205)

(175) Loss (gain) on debt extinguishment 3,449

(6,606) Interest expense, net 54,371

46,546 Income before income taxes 127,365

1,575,879 Income tax expense 24,302

356,646 Net income 103,063

1,219,233 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (425)

685 Net income attributable to EQT Corporation $ 103,488

$ 1,218,548







Income per share of common stock attributable to EQT Corporation: Basic:





Weighted average common stock outstanding 439,459

361,462 Net income attributable to EQT Corporation $ 0.24

$ 3.37







Diluted:





Weighted average common stock outstanding 444,967

393,883 Net income attributable to EQT Corporation $ 0.23

$ 3.10

EQT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES PRICE RECONCILIATION



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023









(Thousands, unless otherwise noted) NATURAL GAS





Sales volume (MMcf) 499,274

433,397 NYMEX price ($/MMBtu) $ 2.26

$ 3.45 Btu uplift 0.13

0.17 Natural gas price ($/Mcf) $ 2.39

$ 3.62







Basis ($/Mcf) (a) $ (0.14)

$ 0.33 Cash settled basis swaps ($/Mcf) (0.03)

(0.17) Average differential, including cash settled basis swaps ($/Mcf) $ (0.17)

$ 0.16 Average adjusted price ($/Mcf) $ 2.22

$ 3.78 Cash settled derivatives ($/Mcf) 0.86

0.32 Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Mcf) $ 3.08

$ 4.10 Natural gas sales, including cash settled derivatives $ 1,537,866

$ 1,775,135







LIQUIDS





NGLs, excluding ethane:





Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 20,732

13,497 Sales volume (Mbbl) 3,455

2,250 NGLs price ($/Bbl) $ 41.59

$ 38.75 Cash settled derivatives ($/Bbl) 0.01

(2.36) Average NGLs price, including cash settled derivatives ($/Bbl) $ 41.60

$ 36.39 NGLs sales, including cash settled derivatives $ 143,731

$ 81,856 Ethane:





Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 11,370

9,927 Sales volume (Mbbl) 1,895

1,654 Ethane price ($/Bbl) $ 6.58

$ 7.04 Ethane sales $ 12,462

$ 11,652 Oil:





Sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 2,674

1,984 Sales volume (Mbbl) 446

331 Oil price ($/Bbl) $ 58.74

$ 58.37 Oil sales $ 26,181

$ 19,298







Total liquids sales volume (MMcfe) (b) 34,776

25,408 Total liquids sales volume (Mbbl) 5,796

4,235 Total liquids sales $ 182,374

$ 112,806







TOTAL





Total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives (c) $ 1,720,240

$ 1,887,941 Total sales volume (MMcfe) 534,050

458,805 Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $ 3.22

$ 4.11

(a) Basis represents the difference between the ultimate sales price for natural gas, including the effects of delivered price benefit or deficit associated with the Company's firm transportation agreements, and the NYMEX natural gas price. (b) NGLs, ethane and oil were converted to Mcfe at a rate of six Mcfe per barrel. (c) Also referred to herein as adjusted operating revenues, a non-GAAP supplemental financial measure.

